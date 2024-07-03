The 12th Edition of the Burgas Wine Festival Will be Held from July 19 to 21

Society | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28
Bulgaria: The 12th Edition of the Burgas Wine Festival Will be Held from July 19 to 21

The event will be held at the International Congress Center of the Sea Station - Burgas

From July 19 to 21, Burgas becomes the capital of wine in Bulgaria, thanks to the 12th edition of the Wine and Spirits Fest Burgas. The wine festival brings together more than 40 wineries and distilleries from around the world, and visitors can taste among an abundance of more than 350 wines and spirits.

This year the event has a new location, namely ICCB - International Congress Center Burgas, Black Sea Hall, at the Sea Station in the city. The festival takes place over 3 days from 16:00 to 22:00 to meet the summer schedule of its visitors from the Burgas region and the resorts along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Wine and Spirits Fest Burgas 2024 will be held under the auspices of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Partners of the event are also the Executive Agency for Vine and Wine (IALV), the National Chamber of Viticulture and Wine (NLVK), the Union of Oenologists in Bulgaria, the Municipality of Burgas and the mayor of the city, Mr. Dimitar Nikolov.

"The wine festival is one of the most anticipated summer wine events" - said Ivaylo Zheglov, manager of Expo Team OOD and organizer of the exhibition. "It represents an important platform for promoting local wines and wineries, as well as promoting wine culture."

Every year Wine and Spirits Fest Burgas exclusively presents boutique wineries from around the world that showcase exceptional wine selections. On July 16 and 17, an international tasting jury will hold a competition and evaluate all participants, selecting the best of them in 4 categories. The awarding of the winners of the competition will take place on July 19 during the festival and in the presence of special guests.

Hundreds of connoisseurs of quality wines, pure spirits and refreshing cocktails with a non-standard flavor visit the exhibition every year. Among them are many representatives of retail chains, gourmet shops, and the hotel business, who are actively updating their wine lists and negotiating the best conditions for partnership and supplies.


About the Wine Festival:
The wine festival Wine and Spirits Fest Burgas is held for the 12th year in a row in Burgas. It brings together boutique winemakers whose exceptional selections and high-quality production impress consumers from around the world.
Website: https://winefest.bg/

