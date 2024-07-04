Bulgarians Favor Peace Talks Over Military Aid for Ukraine

Bulgarians have emerged as notable pacifists among 15 surveyed European nations regarding the escalation of military aid to Ukraine, instead preferring European efforts to facilitate peace negotiations with Russia.

A recent report from the European Center for Foreign Policy highlighted public sentiments across Europe on the Ukraine conflict, underscoring diverse opinions on military support and defense spending. According to the study, Bulgaria stands out for its resistance to increased arms supplies to Ukraine, with 63% expressing skepticism, contrasting sharply with Estonia, Sweden, and Poland, where support is strongest.

Despite heightened tensions, most Europeans, including Bulgarians, are reluctant to increase national defense budgets, reflecting a continent-wide average that prioritizes fiscal restraint over military expansion amid the ongoing crisis.

Moreover, there is a widespread European consensus against deploying troops directly to Ukraine, with Bulgaria registering the highest opposition at 90%. Instead, European countries lean towards providing technical aid and border patrols as supportive measures.

The report divides European attitudes into three camps: those advocating for Ukrainian victory, those favoring immediate peace negotiations, and those in between. Bulgaria stands prominently in the "peace camp," with 61% endorsing European efforts to facilitate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, echoing sentiments also observed in Greece and Italy.

Reflecting on the conflict's trajectory, Bulgarians are notably divided on whether Ukraine can achieve a military victory over Russia. While skepticism prevails across Europe, Bulgarian perceptions align with broader regional sentiment anticipating a negotiated resolution rather than outright military victory.

Assessing obstacles to Ukrainian success, Russians' military prowess emerges as a significant deterrent, a view shared by a substantial majority in Bulgaria and other European countries surveyed.

Furthermore, opinions on Ukraine's potential European Union membership reveal a complex landscape, with Bulgarians displaying mixed views. While acknowledging Ukraine's cultural ties to Europe, Bulgarian sentiment towards EU accession remains cautious compared to more supportive stances in Estonia and Poland.

In summary, the report underscores consistent European support for bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities while prioritizing diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. The findings reflect ongoing debates within European societies, highlighting the delicate balance between military assistance and diplomatic intervention in the Ukraine conflict.

