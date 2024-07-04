Kremlin Denies Dialogue with Trump on Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Peskov's statement came in response to Trump's recent debate comment that he would resolve the Ukraine war if elected in November, though the Kremlin refrained from commenting on Trump's proposals without further details.

Additionally, Peskov highlighted the collaborative relationship between Moscow and Beijing across various domains, including sensitive ones, emphasizing that bilateral trade volume has exceeded 200 billion USD. He declined to address Bloomberg's report on China and Russia jointly developing combat drones, dismissing such publications as not warranting a response.

Ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Peskov indicated that discussions would encompass matters concerning Ukraine and Syria. He underscored Russia's active efforts to facilitate a resolution in Syria, noting the potential for additional contacts between Putin and a Qatari delegation in Kazakhstan's capital.