Zelensky Leaves Door Open for Putin Invite to Future Peace Talks
Zelensky indicated that while he did not rule out extending an invitation to Putin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Peskov's statement came in response to Trump's recent debate comment that he would resolve the Ukraine war if elected in November, though the Kremlin refrained from commenting on Trump's proposals without further details.
Additionally, Peskov highlighted the collaborative relationship between Moscow and Beijing across various domains, including sensitive ones, emphasizing that bilateral trade volume has exceeded 200 billion USD. He declined to address Bloomberg's report on China and Russia jointly developing combat drones, dismissing such publications as not warranting a response.
Ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Peskov indicated that discussions would encompass matters concerning Ukraine and Syria. He underscored Russia's active efforts to facilitate a resolution in Syria, noting the potential for additional contacts between Putin and a Qatari delegation in Kazakhstan's capital.
Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense
Last night, the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones
Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core
Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours
Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU