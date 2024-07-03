Belgium Faces Surge in COVID-19 Cases

July 3, 2024
Bulgaria: Belgium Faces Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Belgium is grappling with a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections, local media have reported. By mid-June, authorities noted that 15 percent of those tested were positive, a stark increase compared to just two percent two months earlier.

National virologists attribute this alarming rise to several key factors. Firstly, the unseasonably cold weather has created conducive conditions for virus transmission during a time when infections are typically lower. Secondly, the spread of a highly contagious variant has exacerbated the situation, posing challenges even with existing vaccines that may not provide adequate protection against this strain.

Despite the spike in cases, Belgian health officials have not yet reported a corresponding increase in hospital admissions. Nonetheless, they are urging infected individuals to refrain from going out in public spaces and to wear masks to prevent further spread.

This summer in Belgium has been marked by unusually cooler and wetter weather conditions. Recent weeks have seen temperatures more reminiscent of spring or autumn, rarely climbing above 20 degrees Celsius.

