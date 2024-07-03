Far-Right 'National Rally' Sees Bulgarian Women Progress in French Politics

World » EU | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:03
Bulgaria: Far-Right 'National Rally' Sees Bulgarian Women Progress in French Politics

Two Bulgarian women have emerged as contenders in the upcoming French parliamentary elections, representing the far-right "National Rally" party, as reported by BGNES.

Slavka Mihailova and Ivanka Dimitrova have advanced to the second round of voting scheduled for July 7.

In the 1st district of the Lot department, Slavka Mihailova secured 23.06% of the votes. She currently works as a translator within the justice system and the Ministry of Finance, residing in Aveyron, Rodez, after moving there to live with her partner.

"My decision to settle in Aveyron was influenced by my personal life. I have family ties in Lo and had previously lived there with friends," explained the 58-year-old Mihailova.

"I am not entering politics for personal gain or glory. My motivation stems from a deep love for France," she stated in an interview with La Depeche.

In the 2nd arrondissement of the Sainte-Marne department, Ivanka Dimitrova garnered 35.06% of the vote and will also proceed to the second round against candidates from other major political factions in France.

Having lived in France for 34 years and holding French citizenship, Dimitrova has a background in the education system and later worked as a translator within the French justice system.

Dimitrova disclosed her alignment with the principles of the "National Rally" party in 2022, citing personal ideals as her motivation for joining active politics. She emphasized feeling no specific pressure as a Bulgarian candidate in the French parliamentary context, noting the diversity among French parliamentarians.

"With a broad-minded population, the French parliament reflects a wide spectrum of origins, making it an inclusive environment," she remarked.

Dimitrova expressed her commitment to contributing positively to society, particularly for the benefit of her three children living in France, aiming to ensure they have a stable and secure future, according to BGNES.

