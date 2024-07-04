Casualties Mount as Russian Strikes Hit Dnipro and Kherson

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces
The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces
A Russian missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and left 27 others injured, according to a report by Reuters citing the city's mayor. The attack also sparked numerous fires throughout the area.
Simultaneously, in a separate incident, two civilians were killed and another was wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a bakery in a town under Russian control in the Kherson region, as reported by a local official appointed by the Russian administration.
Dnipro. Russian terrorists have struck our city again. As of now, five people have been killed, and thirty-four injured, including a child. All necessary services are on site, and rescuers are helping all the victims.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 3, 2024
Only two things can stop this Russian terror – modern air…
Ukrainian military sources indicated that they successfully intercepted and downed one Iskander-K cruise missile and four Kh-59 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces. Additionally, Ukrainian defenses brought down five Shahed drones and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone. The Russian offensive primarily targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed launching an Iskander missile at an airport located in the eastern-central Ukrainian city of Poltava. This strike marked the second reported attack on an airport in the region by Russian forces within the same week.
