Casualties Mount as Russian Strikes Hit Dnipro and Kherson

A Russian missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and left 27 others injured, according to a report by Reuters citing the city's mayor. The attack also sparked numerous fires throughout the area.

Simultaneously, in a separate incident, two civilians were killed and another was wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a bakery in a town under Russian control in the Kherson region, as reported by a local official appointed by the Russian administration.

Dnipro. Russian terrorists have struck our city again. As of now, five people have been killed, and thirty-four injured, including a child. All necessary services are on site, and rescuers are helping all the victims.



Ukrainian military sources indicated that they successfully intercepted and downed one Iskander-K cruise missile and four Kh-59 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces. Additionally, Ukrainian defenses brought down five Shahed drones and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone. The Russian offensive primarily targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed launching an Iskander missile at an airport located in the eastern-central Ukrainian city of Poltava. This strike marked the second reported attack on an airport in the region by Russian forces within the same week.