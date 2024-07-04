Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

Politics » DEFENSE | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce electronic warfare equipment for F-16 fighters, with Bulgaria among the countries set to receive these aircraft, according to a Pentagon announcement on its website, BTA reported.

The fixed-price contract, not to exceed 520.4 million USD, involves the "Viper Shield electronic warfare suite for the F-16," building on a previous agreement with Lockheed Martin.

In addition to Bulgaria, the countries receiving these American military aircraft equipped with the "Viper Shield" include Slovakia, Taiwan, Bahrain, and Morocco.

The contract is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F-16, US, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Will Bulgaria Send Troops to Ukraine? Acting PM Clarifies

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the National Assembly regarding Bulgaria's stance at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 11:43

Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria Forge Military Mobility Corridor

Yesterday, during its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft letter of intent from the Ministry of Defense and related ministries of Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:13

The 12th Edition of the Burgas Wine Festival Will be Held from July 19 to 21

From July 19 to 21, Burgas becomes the capital of wine in Bulgaria

Society | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

Bulgaria Joins High-Income Nations for the First Time, Says World Bank

For the first time, Bulgaria has been classified among the countries with high national income according to the World Bank's classification

Business » Finance | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:33

Bulgarian Businesses Trapped in Rising Wages and Low Productivity

Bulgarian businesses are facing a critical juncture as they grapple with escalating wages amidst persistently low productivity,

Business | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17

Rudy Giuliani Disbarred Over Role in Trump's Election Dispute

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred by a New York State appellate court for his role in promoting false claims about the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump

World | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria Forge Military Mobility Corridor

Yesterday, during its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft letter of intent from the Ministry of Defense and related ministries of Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:13

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies Aid to Ukraine: Not Without Compensation

Bulgaria's Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, clarified Bulgaria's stance on its support for Ukraine, emphasizing that it aligns with both national and NATO positions against aggression

Politics » Defense | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:06

Bulgaria Boosts Defense Budget, Surpassing NATO 2% GDP Target for the First Time

Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night

Politics » Defense | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22

Did Ukraine Seek Permission to Strike Russia with Bulgarian Weapons?

Ukraine had not sought permission to utilize weapons provided by Bulgaria to target Russia, citing financial constraints as a limiting factor

Politics » Defense | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country

A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack

Politics » Defense | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 18:40

Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria