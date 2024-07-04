Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

Will Bulgaria Send Troops to Ukraine? Acting PM Clarifies
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the National Assembly regarding Bulgaria's stance at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington
The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce electronic warfare equipment for F-16 fighters, with Bulgaria among the countries set to receive these aircraft, according to a Pentagon announcement on its website, BTA reported.
The fixed-price contract, not to exceed 520.4 million USD, involves the "Viper Shield electronic warfare suite for the F-16," building on a previous agreement with Lockheed Martin.
In addition to Bulgaria, the countries receiving these American military aircraft equipped with the "Viper Shield" include Slovakia, Taiwan, Bahrain, and Morocco.
The contract is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028.
Yesterday, during its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft letter of intent from the Ministry of Defense and related ministries of Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, clarified Bulgaria's stance on its support for Ukraine, emphasizing that it aligns with both national and NATO positions against aggression
Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night
Ukraine had not sought permission to utilize weapons provided by Bulgaria to target Russia, citing financial constraints as a limiting factor
A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine
