Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce electronic warfare equipment for F-16 fighters, with Bulgaria among the countries set to receive these aircraft, according to a Pentagon announcement on its website, BTA reported.

The fixed-price contract, not to exceed 520.4 million USD, involves the "Viper Shield electronic warfare suite for the F-16," building on a previous agreement with Lockheed Martin.

In addition to Bulgaria, the countries receiving these American military aircraft equipped with the "Viper Shield" include Slovakia, Taiwan, Bahrain, and Morocco.

The contract is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028.