Bulgaria Joins High-Income Nations for the First Time, Says World Bank
For the first time, Bulgaria has been classified among the countries with high national income according to the World Bank's classification, as reported by bTV. The World Bank Group categorizes the world's economies into four income groups: low, lower-middle, upper-middle, and high. These classifications are updated annually on July 1, based on Gross National Income (GNI) per capita for the preceding calendar year.
This year, Bulgaria, Palau, and Russia transitioned from the upper-middle-income category to the high-income category. This marks Bulgaria's first entry into this group, while Russia was previously classified as a high-income country from 2012 to 2014.
According to the World Bank, Russia's GNI per capita stood at 14,250 USD, the same as Palau's, with Bulgaria slightly higher at 14,460 USD. Bulgaria's steady approach to the high-income threshold has been supported by modest growth throughout the post-pandemic recovery, continuing into 2023 with a 1.8% increase in real GDP driven by consumer demand.
Palau also saw its GDP return to pre-pandemic levels, growing by 0.4% in real terms. In Russia, economic activity in 2023 was significantly influenced by a surge in military-related activities, with additional growth driven by increases in trade (6.8%), the financial sector (8.7%), and construction (6.6%). These factors contributed to a rise in both real GDP (3.6%) and nominal GDP (10.9%), leading to an 11.2% growth in Russia's GNI per capita.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Accelerate Your Wealth Accumulation: KK Miner provides Unparalleled Returns for your Wealth Appreciation
In recent years, with the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, more and more people have begun to pay attention to the field of mining and seek investment opportunities in it.
Bulgaria's Currency Board: 27 Years of Economic Stabilization
On July 1, 1997, Bulgaria implemented a currency board system, known as the "currency board," in response to a severe economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and widespread social unrest
Cash vs. Card: How Payment Methods Influence Our Spending Habits
Card payments tend to make us spend more money compared to cash payments
Bulgarians Divided: Attitudes Towards Euro Adoption Revealed
Eurobarometer data reveals significant insights into Bulgarian attitudes towards adopting the euro
Topic of the Week: Bulgaria's Eurozone Hopes Shattered by 1% Inflation Gap
Bulgaria is not prepared to introduce the euro on January 1, 2025
Bulgarian National Bank Governor Critiques Eurozone Delay as Political
Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev emphasized in a recent BNT documentary that the delay in Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone is primarily a political issue