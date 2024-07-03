Borissov Predicts Government Failure in Key Vote: 'Statesmen Must Step Up'

Politics | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, expressed his hope that today's vote to support a government would be backed by statesmen rather than leaders focused on their parties' survival at the state's expense.

"GERB won decisively and is obliged to propose its own government. External influences from other parties do not affect us, and I hope that by 1:00 p.m., there will be statesmen," Borissov said, addressing concerns about the potential lack of support from DPS for the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet.

"I am convinced that the government will not pass. We will endure the insults and everything our colleagues say today because we owe it to our voters. We will appear before them and urge them to vote more to prevent such outcomes," Borissov admitted.

He reiterated that his party would not support a government formed with a second mandate.

Borissov also commented that "Revival" and WCC-DB seem to act in unison and clarified that he had not spoken with Delyan Peevski.

"I have not spoken with Peevski. I rely on all statesmen," Borissov reiterated.

Regarding the third mandate, he emphasized that "the door is not open."

"We are heading towards elections again. Those who vote against the government today will have to explain what they will bring us," concluded the GERB leader.

