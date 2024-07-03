New Biometric ID Cards Cause Banking Headaches in Bulgaria

Society | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:44
Bulgaria: New Biometric ID Cards Cause Banking Headaches in Bulgaria Picture not of a real person, provided by the Ministry of Interior

Bulgarian citizens are facing unexpected hurdles with the rollout of new biometric ID cards equipped with a data chip, as certain bank offices are unable to process them through their specialized devices, reports "Sega".

According to complaints on social media, holders of these new ID cards have encountered difficulties in performing basic banking transactions such as opening accounts, making transfers, or withdrawing funds. Some were turned away and advised to return after a few days when the issue might be resolved.

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria (ABB) responded to inquiries from "Sega" but did not provide a definitive explanation for the problem. They clarified that different banks employ varying methods to verify personal documents, and the issue appears confined to instances where card readers are utilized.

"Several weeks ago, isolated incidents arose where newly issued biometric ID cards faced challenges with reader validation. These issues were promptly addressed upon identification. In cases of reader malfunctions, banks resort to manual verification processes to prevent inconvenience for customers," stated the ABB.

Affected individuals also reported that their new biometric cards were sometimes unrecognized even when details were manually inputted. This led to further visits to bank branches being requested to resolve the matter.

The redesigned identity cards, introduced on June 17, aim to enhance security by incorporating biometric data—specifically two fingerprints and a photograph—on an embedded electronic data carrier. Future updates are anticipated to enable electronic identification capabilities by the end of the year, facilitating virtual interactions with government services and information systems.

Valentin Mundrov, Minister of Electronic Government, expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs for excluding his department from overseeing the production of these new ID cards and their embedded chips. He noted that progress on a mobile app designed for electronic identification has been halted, despite completion as a prototype. The app was intended to streamline interactions with municipalities, government departments, tax authorities, and facilitate various state-related transactions.

It's important to emphasize that citizens are not obligated to replace their existing identity documents immediately. ID cards issued before June 16, 2024 remain valid until their expiration dates.

