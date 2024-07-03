Rudy Giuliani Disbarred Over Role in Trump's Election Dispute

World | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Rudy Giuliani Disbarred Over Role in Trump's Election Dispute

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred by a New York State appellate court for his role in promoting false claims about the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump, CNN reported on Tuesday. The court's decision marks a significant setback for Giuliani, a prominent figure in Trump's legal efforts surrounding the election, and is effective immediately.

Giuliani, known as Trump's personal attorney, not only faces disbarment but also significant financial challenges. He is reportedly bankrupt with debts amounting to $150 million, primarily due to defamation lawsuits filed against him by two election workers. Additionally, Giuliani is grappling with multiple other legal battles, including criminal charges.

The appellate court's ruling emphasized the severity of Giuliani's actions, describing his misconduct as egregious. The court pointed out that Giuliani abused his position to propagate baseless claims and intentionally misled federal and state authorities, as well as the public, regarding the integrity of the electoral process.

The court further criticized Giuliani for contributing to national discord following the 2020 election, noting his unrepentant stance on the matter. Previously suspended from practicing law pending the disciplinary proceedings, Giuliani's disbarment is linked to his efforts to overturn election results in several key battleground states.

Responding to the court's decision, Giuliani expressed little surprise and condemned what he described as a corrupt judicial system. His spokesman, Ted Goodman, denounced the disbarment as politically motivated and vowed to appeal the decision, criticizing the purported lack of integrity in the judicial process.

Giuliani's involvement in Trump's attempts to challenge election results included alleged efforts to push false claims and promote alternative electors in states like Arizona and Georgia. The court highlighted Giuliani's dissemination of misinformation, such as falsely asserting that individuals were brought in from out of state to vote illegally.

In Georgia, Giuliani faces charges including racketeering and making false statements to state lawmakers, among others. He is also implicated in federal cases related to election subversion efforts, where he stands accused alongside Trump and others, though he maintains his innocence in all charges.

