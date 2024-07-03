Bulgaria's DPS Party in Turmoil: Peevski vs. Dogan Leadership Clash
Delyan Peevski, leader of Bulgaria's Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), stated on the sidelines of parliament that he intends to honor the will of the people amid political tensions within his party. He emphasized his responsibility solely to the DPS electorate and cited adherence to the party's statutes, which he manages as chairman.
Peevski addressed the exclusion of Ramadan Atalay from the DPS parliamentary group, citing party decisions driven by electoral outcomes. Atalay, formerly a DPS MP, disclosed that Ahmed Dogan, the party's honorary chairman, directed the parliamentary group not to support the proposed government by GERB, Bulgaria's party that one the latest parliamentary elections.
Atalay highlighted a rift in the leadership approach between Peevski and Dogan, characterizing Peevski's management style as unilateral and alleging removals of individuals close to Dogan without his knowledge. He underscored concerns within DPS structures about these actions, referencing statements of dissent from various regional councils.
The dispute, according to Atalay, revolves around fundamental differences in party management rather than personal animosity between him and Peevski. He pointed to an email from Dogan to Peevski, expressing dissatisfaction with unilateral actions and advocating for joint decision-making with co-chairman Jevdet Chakarov.
Regarding his own situation, Atalay rejected accusations of plotting a coup and questioned the use of pressure tactics to influence public opinion within the party. He called for transparency and dialogue between Peevski and Dogan to resolve the leadership discord.
Meanwhile, Peevski has been criticized for his perceived tendency to abruptly sever ties with longtime associates within DPS. Atalay's revelations underscore ongoing internal struggles within the party as it navigates political alliances and prepares for upcoming governmental decisions.
The developments within DPS come amidst broader political implications for Bulgaria, with discussions ongoing about the future direction of the country's governance and the role of key political figures like Peevski and Dogan.
Who is Dogan?
Ahmed Dogan is a prominent Bulgarian politician and the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), a political party in Bulgaria representing the interests of the Turkish minority in the country. He has been a central figure in Bulgarian politics since the establishment of DPS in 1990.
-
Dogan has wielded considerable political power through DPS, which primarily represents Bulgaria's Turkish minority. Under his leadership, DPS has often been a kingmaker in Bulgarian politics, frequently holding the balance of power in coalition governments.
-
Critics have accused Dogan of running DPS as a tightly controlled organization, where dissent is reportedly not tolerated. He has been perceived as a strongman within the party, influencing decisions and appointments to maintain control.
-
Over the years, allegations of corruption have surrounded Dogan and his party. Critics have accused DPS of engaging in patronage networks and using its political influence for personal gain.
-
Dogan's advocacy for the Turkish minority in Bulgaria has sometimes led to tensions with other political groups and nationalist sentiments within the country. His strong stance on minority rights has been both praised and criticized, depending on the perspective.
-
Dogan has occasionally made statements that stirred controversy, particularly regarding Bulgaria's relations with neighboring countries and ethnic minorities. His remarks have sometimes fueled political divisions and public debate.
