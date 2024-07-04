Novorossiysk Hit by Ukrainian Drones as SCO Summit Kicks Off in Kazakhstan

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces
The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces
Last night, the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones, according to local authorities. Car traffic on the Crimean bridge, connecting the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula with the Krasnodar region, was temporarily halted for about an hour. Local residents reported powerful explosions and a fire in a mountainous area above the city, as noted by UNIAN. However, there has been no response from the Ukrainian authorities regarding the attack.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their air defenses destroyed ten drones over Russian territory. Specifically, five unmanned aerial vehicles were taken down over the Belgorod region, four over Bryansk, and one over the Moscow region.
In related news, the US will permit Ukraine to target Russian positions at greater distances if the Russian forces attempt to expand the front. This was indicated by Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs James O'Brien during a hearing in the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives. Currently, the US limits the use of American weapons in Russia to 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, which is significantly less than the full range of ATACMS, which exceeds 300 kilometers.
The Pentagon is set to announce a new 2.3 billion USD arms and ammunition package, as stated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Ukraine anticipates receiving the first of the F-16 fighter jets from its European partners this month. In response, Russia has intensified missile strikes on Ukrainian airports in recent days.
The war in Ukraine will be a key topic at the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) starting today in Kazakhstan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the capital, Astana, for the summit. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has also been in Astana since yesterday. Putin is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan, as well as the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Pakistan.
UN Secretary General António Guterres will be in Astana today and tomorrow to participate in the SCO meeting.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine
Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense
Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core
Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours
Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU