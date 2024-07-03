Nikolay Markov Quits 'Greatness,' Calls Out Ivelin Mihailov's Control

Politics | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Nikolay Markov Quits 'Greatness,' Calls Out Ivelin Mihailov's Control

Nikolay Markov, the parliamentary leader of "Greatness," has announced he is ceasing his participation in all public meetings organized by the party as of yesterday. On his official Facebook page, he urged his followers and sympathizers to spread the message that "Greatness" is solely represented by Mr. Ivelin Mihailov and his pseudo-economic group of straw and dependent people. Markov asserted that the organization's goals are neither party-oriented nor idealistic, warning that evidence to support his claims is forthcoming.

Until now, Markov had not responded to the allegations made by Ivelin Mihailov, the creator of the "Historical Park," who claimed that Markov had threatened him. Markov only cryptically remarked yesterday morning that "in days of trial the wise are silent when the foolish speak." Yesterday, Mihailov reported receiving threats from Markov to vote in support of the GERB cabinet. YouTuber Kiril Kirilov, also known as Kiro Breika, spoke about similar threats from Markov.

It is anticipated that five people—Nikolay Markov, Victoria Vasileva, Etienne Levi, Georgi Kukov, and Darin Georgiev—will likely break away from the parliamentary group of "Greatness." Markov is the group leader, with Kukov and Georgiev as his deputies, and according to OFFNews, all group documentation passes through Victoria Vasileva. If this split occurs, the parliamentary group of "Greatness" will disintegrate, as a group cannot be less than ten members.

Yesterday, a hacked profile of Ivelin Mihailov on the "X" social network recommended that the deputies of "Greatness" support the GERB cabinet. All of this unfolded on the eve of the parliamentary vote for the "Zhelyazkov" project cabinet of GERB.

