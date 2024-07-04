Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Announced for Bulgaria Amid Storm and Hail Forecasts

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, short rains, thunderstorms, and hail are expected today, predominantly in the eastern half of Bulgaria and in the Rilo-Rhodope region. BTA reports that an orange code for intense rainfall has been issued for seven regions in Central Bulgaria, while a yellow code for storms and hail is in effect for ten regions in Eastern Bulgaria.

After midday, clouds will start to clear from the southwest, resulting in mostly sunny weather. Temperatures are expected to drop, with maximum values ranging between 23 and 28 degrees, and around 23 degrees in Sofia.

In the mountains, short-term rains and thunderstorms will occur, with more intense weather in the Rilo-Rhodope region. Along the Black Sea, short-term precipitation is anticipated, mainly along the southern coast, accompanied by thunder and possible hail. Maximum temperatures will reach 26-28 degrees, with sea water temperatures between 25-26 degrees.