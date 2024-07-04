Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Announced for Bulgaria Amid Storm and Hail Forecasts

Sunny and Warm Weather Ahead Amid Fire Risk in Bulgaria
An orange and yellow fire danger warning has been issued for several areas in North and parts of South-West Bulgaria
Overnight across Bulgaria, skies will generally be clear with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds prevailing, except for North-Eastern Bulgaria where occasional cloud cover and brief rain showers are expected
A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued across most of Bulgaria
The upcoming weekend will see temperatures soaring to 35-36 degrees, offering sunny and warm weather without any precipitation
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecasted significant weather changes in Western Bulgaria today
The heat is easing, and there may be storms and hailstorms in parts of Western Bulgaria
