Special Tourist Train will Travel on the Rhodope Narrow Gauge in July

A special train with vintage passenger cars will travel every Saturday and Sunday in the month of July on a route from Septemvri station to Velingrad and Tsvetino stations, as well as in the opposite direction. The tourist train will leave for the first time on July 6th, when it is the Velingrad city holiday, and will travel every Saturday and Sunday in connection with the 51st Velingrad Culture Festival.

The composition is extremely attractive for narrow-gauge enthusiasts, as it will run in a composition of two retro cars, one standard passenger car, a buffet car and a box car, pulled by a diesel locomotive. The carriages in this train are a kind of palette from different periods of the narrow-gauge railway's existence. One vintage car is from the first delivered for the narrow gauge in 1926, the other is from 1941, the standard seating car is from the first half of the 1970s and the buffet car is from 3 years ago, which passengers will be able to view and experience in motion how it has been traveled by train from the inception of the line to the present day.

The tourist train will depart from Septemvri station at 09:30 a.m., arrive in Velingrad at 11:20 a.m. and continue to one of the most colorful stations on the route, Tsvetino station, where it will arrive at 12:00 p.m. In the opposite direction the train will depart from Tsvetino at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Velingrad at 1:00 p.m. After a stop for a short walk in the resort town, the train will depart Velingrad at 2:25 p.m., with the return journey scheduled stop at Cepina station to see the Narrow Gauge House-Museum. The composition will arrive at Septemvri station at 4:20 p.m. During the movement of the train with retro wagons, on weekends, the suburban passenger train will not travel at 10:50 a.m. from Septemvri to Avramovo and at 2:05 p.m. from Avramovo for September.

Ticket prices for journeys in both directions with a reserved seat included for the various routes are as follows:

• BGN 45.00 for an adult on the full route Septemvri - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad - Cepina - Septemvri;

• BGN 23.50 for children up to 10 years of age on the full route Septemvri - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad - Cepina - Septemvri;

• BGN 40.00 for an adult on the September - Velingrad - Cepina - September route;

• BGN 21.00 for children up to 10 years of age on the route September - Velingrad - Cepina - September;

• BGN 15.00 for an adult on the short route - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad;

• 8.50 for children up to 10 years of age on the short route - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad.

Tickets can be purchased online at the following link https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices and railway desks in all stations in the country.