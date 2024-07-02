Special Tourist Train will Travel on the Rhodope Narrow Gauge in July

Society | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:17
Bulgaria: Special Tourist Train will Travel on the Rhodope Narrow Gauge in July @BDZ

A special train with vintage passenger cars will travel every Saturday and Sunday in the month of July on a route from Septemvri station to Velingrad and Tsvetino stations, as well as in the opposite direction. The tourist train will leave for the first time on July 6th, when it is the Velingrad city holiday, and will travel every Saturday and Sunday in connection with the 51st Velingrad Culture Festival.

The composition is extremely attractive for narrow-gauge enthusiasts, as it will run in a composition of two retro cars, one standard passenger car, a buffet car and a box car, pulled by a diesel locomotive. The carriages in this train are a kind of palette from different periods of the narrow-gauge railway's existence. One vintage car is from the first delivered for the narrow gauge in 1926, the other is from 1941, the standard seating car is from the first half of the 1970s and the buffet car is from 3 years ago, which passengers will be able to view and experience in motion how it has been traveled by train from the inception of the line to the present day.

The tourist train will depart from Septemvri station at 09:30 a.m., arrive in Velingrad at 11:20 a.m. and continue to one of the most colorful stations on the route, Tsvetino station, where it will arrive at 12:00 p.m. In the opposite direction the train will depart from Tsvetino at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Velingrad at 1:00 p.m. After a stop for a short walk in the resort town, the train will depart Velingrad at 2:25 p.m., with the return journey scheduled stop at Cepina station to see the Narrow Gauge House-Museum. The composition will arrive at Septemvri station at 4:20 p.m. During the movement of the train with retro wagons, on weekends, the suburban passenger train will not travel at 10:50 a.m. from Septemvri to Avramovo and at 2:05 p.m. from Avramovo for September.

Ticket prices for journeys in both directions with a reserved seat included for the various routes are as follows:
• BGN 45.00 for an adult on the full route Septemvri - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad - Cepina - Septemvri;
• BGN 23.50 for children up to 10 years of age on the full route Septemvri - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad - Cepina - Septemvri;
• BGN 40.00 for an adult on the September - Velingrad - Cepina - September route;
• BGN 21.00 for children up to 10 years of age on the route September - Velingrad - Cepina - September;
• BGN 15.00 for an adult on the short route - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad;
• 8.50 for children up to 10 years of age on the short route - Velingrad - Tsvetino - Velingrad.

Tickets can be purchased online at the following link https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices and railway desks in all stations in the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, Narrow gauge

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Railways has put on Sale the Tickets for the Additional Night Train Between Sofia and Burgas

Tickets are now on sale for the additional night train that will travel during the summer season from Sofia to Burgas and from Burgas to Sofia via the Sub-Balkan railway line

Society | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

First Train With New Passenger Railroad Cars Leaves this Saturday from Sofia to Burgas

The composition will cover the distance in less than six hours

Society | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Emergency on the Rails: Fire Erupts on Sofia-Burgas Express Train

A fire erupted on the Sofia-Burgas express train

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 17:46

Train Accident in Bulgaria: One Worker Killed, Another Injured

An incident occurred in the Pleven Region where a fast train struck two workers between Telish and Gorni Dabnik stations

Society » Incidents | June 7, 2024, Friday // 08:18

Revenge Gone Wrong: Bulgarian Railways Employee Arrested for Cutting Train Brakes in Lom

A driver who cut the locomotive brakes at Lom Station has been identified and arrested, though the investigation continues

Society » Incidents | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Czech Train Disaster: Night Express Collision Claims Lives

Late last night, a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Untrained Rescues Turn Fatal: Lifeguards Urge Caution on Bulgarian Beaches

Two accidents at sea occurred after holidaymakers attempted to rescue drowning tourists themselves

Society » Incidents | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgarian Pharmacies to Temporarily Close

Pharmacies across Bulgaria are facing temporary closures on July 3 due to planned protests by pharmacists against proposed changes to their payment structure by the National Health Insurance Fund

Society | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

Technical Problems Impact 'Civil Liability' Insurance Processing in Bulgaria

The issuance of "Civil Liability" insurance has been blocked for four consecutive days due to a serious problem with the system,

Society | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 14:02

Ten Migrants Injured in Jeep Accident Near Yambol

Last night, ten illegal migrants were injured in a jeep accident near the Bulgarian city of Yambol

Society » Incidents | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51

Upcoming Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Nights, Sunny Days, and Potential Thunderstorms

Overnight across Bulgaria, skies will generally be clear with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds prevailing, except for North-Eastern Bulgaria where occasional cloud cover and brief rain showers are expected

Society » Environment | July 1, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Minors Detained for Vandalizing 75 Tombstones in Nova Zagora Cemetery

Seventy-five tombstones in Nova Zagora's cemetery park were damaged by minors on Saturday

Society » Incidents | July 1, 2024, Monday // 14:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria