Bulgaria's President Urges Parties to Form Responsible Government

Bulgaria's President: The Question Is Not If, But When Ukraine Will Become a NATO Member
President Rumen Radev has asserted that the question is not if, but when Ukraine will join NATO
President Rumen Radev emphasized the urgency for political parties to form a government and take responsibility for governing the country during a visit to Athens. He reiterated that this is the primary objective following the elections.
Regarding GERB's nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov for prime minister, President Radev expressed understanding, noting GERB's frustration with the lack of support from other parties to form a coalition government. He pointed out that minority governments exist in other European countries and emphasized the need for political courage and responsibility in such scenarios.
Acknowledging the risks associated with a minority government, President Radev highlighted that this represents a new challenge for Bulgaria's political system. He confirmed his intention to attend the National Assembly session where the proposed cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov is scheduled for a vote.
President Rumen Radev's comments underscore the current political landscape in Bulgaria, where parties are navigating coalition formations and governance responsibilities following recent elections.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
President Rumen Radev has asserted that the question is not if, but when Ukraine will join NATO
Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria, was honored by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Bulgaria for his contribution to developing bilateral relations
Allegations of threats, compromises, and power struggles within the "Greatness" party have surfaced following statements by party ideologue Ivelin Mihailov
The Council of Ministers has released a report detailing the actions of the caretaker government
GERB and DPS are seven votes short of forming a regular government
A statement purportedly endorsing support for a GERB-led cabinet, attributed to Ivelin Mihailov on his social media profile, has been denied by the prominent figure and founder of the "Greatness" party.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU