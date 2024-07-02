Bulgaria's President Urges Parties to Form Responsible Government

Politics | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20
President Rumen Radev emphasized the urgency for political parties to form a government and take responsibility for governing the country during a visit to Athens. He reiterated that this is the primary objective following the elections.

Regarding GERB's nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov for prime minister, President Radev expressed understanding, noting GERB's frustration with the lack of support from other parties to form a coalition government. He pointed out that minority governments exist in other European countries and emphasized the need for political courage and responsibility in such scenarios.

Acknowledging the risks associated with a minority government, President Radev highlighted that this represents a new challenge for Bulgaria's political system. He confirmed his intention to attend the National Assembly session where the proposed cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov is scheduled for a vote.

President Rumen Radev's comments underscore the current political landscape in Bulgaria, where parties are navigating coalition formations and governance responsibilities following recent elections.

