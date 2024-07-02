Russia's Ambitious Plan: New Space Station by 2030

World » RUSSIA | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:25
Bulgaria: Russia's Ambitious Plan: New Space Station by 2030

Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core, as reported by the Roscosmos space agency and quoted by Reuters. The head of Roscosmos, Yuriy Borisov, has signed the construction schedule with the directors of 19 enterprises involved in creating the new station.

The agency has confirmed that the initial science and power module is scheduled for launch in 2027. By 2030, three additional modules will be added, with two more expected between 2031 and 2033.

Previously, Russia partnered with the US and other countries on the International Space Station (ISS), one of the few areas of close cooperation despite strained relations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow announced plans in 2022 to withdraw from the ISS project and construct its own station, originally planning to exit after 2024. However, last year Russia informed its partners it would extend its participation until 2028.

In addition to designing and producing the modules, the schedule approved by Borisov includes flight tests of a new generation of manned spacecraft and the construction of rockets and ground infrastructure. The new station is expected to allow Russia to address issues related to scientific and technical development, the national economy, and security, which the Russian segment of the ISS cannot currently achieve due to technological limitations and international agreements.

Roscosmos also mentioned that artificial intelligence would play a role in creating the orbital station, as reported by TASS. Russia has been developing its space program since the Cold War when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space in 1961. However, Moscow experienced a significant setback last year with its first lunar mission in 47 years, when the uncrewed spacecraft went out of control and crashed into the moon's surface, as Reuters recalls.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, space, station, ISS

Related Articles:

Can Trump Solve Ukraine in 24 Hours? Kremlin Doesn't Think So

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07

Putin Calls for Resuming Missile Production Following INF Treaty Exit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of production of intermediate-range missiles that were previously banned under the now-defunct treaty with the United States

World » Russia | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Russia Warns NATO of 'Direct Confrontation' in the Black Sea

Russia has issued a warning to NATO, indicating the potential for a "direct confrontation" in the Black Sea amid an escalation in US drone activities in the region

World » Russia | June 28, 2024, Friday // 13:19

Georgia's EU Path at Risk Over Foreign Agents Law, Says Brussels

European leaders have cautioned Georgia that its efforts to align with the EU have effectively stalled due to the enactment of a law concerning foreign agents

World » EU | June 28, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Kremlin Considers Ambassadors Recall in Response to Western Hostility

Russia is contemplating scaling back diplomatic relations with Western countries

World » Russia | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 13:22

Armenia: 'Russia Took Nagorno-Karabakh From Us'

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council, made a stark assessment days after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan raised doubts about Armenia's role in the Collective Security Treaty Organization

World | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 11:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian LNG Exports Surge in First Half of Year, But Decline Looms

Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22

Can Trump Solve Ukraine in 24 Hours? Kremlin Doesn't Think So

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07

Tensions Rise as Russian Officials Debate Response to Religious Extremism

Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate

World » Russia | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 10:50

Putin Calls for Resuming Missile Production Following INF Treaty Exit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of production of intermediate-range missiles that were previously banned under the now-defunct treaty with the United States

World » Russia | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Russia Warns NATO of 'Direct Confrontation' in the Black Sea

Russia has issued a warning to NATO, indicating the potential for a "direct confrontation" in the Black Sea amid an escalation in US drone activities in the region

World » Russia | June 28, 2024, Friday // 13:19

Meat Grinder: Russia was Losing More than a Thousand Soldiers a Day in May

The Ukrainian military has reported that its forces have successfully pushed Russian troops out of a strategic area in Chasiv Yar

World » Russia | June 28, 2024, Friday // 11:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria