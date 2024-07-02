Russia's Ambitious Plan: New Space Station by 2030

Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core, as reported by the Roscosmos space agency and quoted by Reuters. The head of Roscosmos, Yuriy Borisov, has signed the construction schedule with the directors of 19 enterprises involved in creating the new station.

The agency has confirmed that the initial science and power module is scheduled for launch in 2027. By 2030, three additional modules will be added, with two more expected between 2031 and 2033.

Previously, Russia partnered with the US and other countries on the International Space Station (ISS), one of the few areas of close cooperation despite strained relations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow announced plans in 2022 to withdraw from the ISS project and construct its own station, originally planning to exit after 2024. However, last year Russia informed its partners it would extend its participation until 2028.

In addition to designing and producing the modules, the schedule approved by Borisov includes flight tests of a new generation of manned spacecraft and the construction of rockets and ground infrastructure. The new station is expected to allow Russia to address issues related to scientific and technical development, the national economy, and security, which the Russian segment of the ISS cannot currently achieve due to technological limitations and international agreements.

Roscosmos also mentioned that artificial intelligence would play a role in creating the orbital station, as reported by TASS. Russia has been developing its space program since the Cold War when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space in 1961. However, Moscow experienced a significant setback last year with its first lunar mission in 47 years, when the uncrewed spacecraft went out of control and crashed into the moon's surface, as Reuters recalls.