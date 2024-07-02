Untrained Rescues Turn Fatal: Lifeguards Urge Caution on Bulgarian Beaches

Two accidents at sea occurred after holidaymakers attempted to rescue drowning tourists themselves. Lifeguards advise that if a person is seen in trouble, immediate signaling is crucial, as not everyone is prepared for the sea's hidden risks. From the beginning of the week, lifeguards on the beaches are required to be at full capacity.

After lifeguards' working hours, a couple of foreigners entered the rough sea at the central beach in Sozopol and began to drown. They were rescued, but another man who tried to help before the rescuers arrived, tragically lost his life.

"They do not understand that they will fall into the current in question along the rocks, which takes them into the bay, and the gentleman in question, trying to help, overestimated, perhaps, his own skills," explained Ivan Georgiev, manager of the sea rescue service.

On another beach, a similar situation occurred. Vacationers again tried to help, leading to a heart attack situation.

"An incident that I, at least, have not known in the last 15-20 years, in all my rescue practice - 8 people simultaneously starting a mass drowning," said Ivan Georgiev.

Although typical for August, the so-called "sologan" or dead swell surprisingly appeared at the end of June, making the sea extremely dangerous.

"The sea is extremely unpredictable - just as it can be a red flag and have waves of 4 points, so the next day it can be so calm," warned Panayot Nedyalkov, a junior lifeguard.

Rescuers believe irresponsibility is the main reason for these accidents.

"Mothers with children, their children in the water, and they're on the third row of the umbrellas, looking at their phones," commented Zivko Mitev, senior lifeguard.

As of July 1st, the grace period in which lifeguards on the beaches might not be at full capacity has ended.

"We have had, perhaps, about 3 inspections since the beginning of the season. All beaches are safe, secure, and equipped with lifeguards and medical teams," assured Kiril Spasov, vice-president of the Association of Beach Concessionaires.

On the blue flag beaches, in addition to the institutions, certified laboratories check the water quality. So far, there are no deviations.