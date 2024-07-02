Technical Problems Impact 'Civil Liability' Insurance Processing in Bulgaria

The issuance of "Civil Liability" insurance has been blocked for four consecutive days due to a serious problem with the system, frustrating drivers who have raised the alarm about the issue.

The problem stems from the maintenance of the Unified Information System for Assessment, Management, and Control of Risk (UISAMCR). The Guarantee Fund (GF) initially warned about the planned preventive maintenance, which started at 8:00 a.m. on June 29, 2024, and was scheduled to end at 8:00 a.m. on June 30, 2024. The maintenance was intended to upgrade and expand the main machines, improving the offered services.

However, post-maintenance, the system faced significant issues. Yesterday, the GF stated that problems related to processing time and the accumulation of requests from insurance companies had arisen. They assured that efforts were being made to resolve the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.

Despite these assurances, the problem persists. The GF reiterated the technical difficulties and apologized again, emphasizing that efforts are ongoing to restore normal system functionality. The Financial Supervision Commission's website also acknowledges the issue.

This situation is particularly problematic for owners of newly purchased vehicles who cannot register them with the Traffic Police without liability insurance. UISAMCR connects the information systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and insurers, allowing real-time reporting of each concluded insurance to the Guarantee Fund's Information Center and enabling electronic control.