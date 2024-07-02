Bulgaria's President: The Question Is Not If, But When Ukraine Will Become a NATO Member

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has asserted that the question is not if, but when Ukraine will join NATO, indicating that the timeline will depend on battlefield developments and the achievement of a sustainable and just peace.

Speaking at the 28th annual round table of The Economist in Athens, Radev cautioned that NATO should avoid deploying troops in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During the forum's opening and the subsequent discussion, Radev addressed the war, responding to a query about Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine's NATO membership. He stated that recent decisions by NATO and the NATO-Ukraine Council represent a significant step toward future membership in the Alliance.

"All allies are committed in their support to Kyiv. The question is not if, but when, and the answer will depend on the development of the battlefield and the possibility of achieving a sustainable and just peace. Ukraine is a sovereign state and has the freedom to decide," Radev emphasized.

He highlighted that the most strategic aspect of war involves the people—the soldiers, their training, equipment, motivation, and numbers—rather than weapons and ammunition. He admired the Ukrainians' courage but noted the clear superiority of the Russian army in comparison.

Radev firmly stated that NATO should not intervene in the military conflict, particularly with ground troops, warning that a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia could escalate into a global conflict with nuclear weapons and catastrophic consequences. Such a scenario, he said, would not benefit Europe or Ukraine.

To avoid this, Radev stressed the urgency of returning to diplomacy to lay the groundwork for negotiations.

In his speech, Radev also emphasized that, in the current global context, the European Union's primary objectives should be to ensure stability, security, and prosperity for all its citizens and neighbors.