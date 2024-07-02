NATO Makes Aid to Ukraine 'Trump-Proof,' Bolsters Long-Term Support

NATO is set to deploy a senior official to Kyiv and establish a new command in Wiesbaden to coordinate aid, according to a Wall Street Journal report. These measures aim to strengthen long-term support for Ukraine and are expected to be announced at an upcoming summit in Washington. The steps are designed to enhance the alliance's commitment without offering membership, which key countries like the US and Germany currently do not support. This approach is partly motivated by the rise of right-wing politics in Europe and the potential return of Donald Trump to the US presidency, who has criticized US aid to Ukraine and claimed he could end the war quickly.

The urgency of this plan has increased following President Joe Biden's recent debate performance against Trump. The Republican candidate has repeatedly questioned US support for Ukraine. Additionally, there is concern over recent European elections where far-right parties have gained more support.

Former US ambassador to NATO, Ivo Daalder, explained that if NATO takes over training and assistance responsibilities, reducing or withdrawing US involvement will not diminish overall support. The new command in Wiesbaden will coordinate the provision of military equipment and training to Ukrainian troops, involving nearly 700 personnel from the US and other allies. This structure will take over much of the mission currently led by the US military.

The senior civilian official in Kyiv will focus on Ukraine's long-term military modernization and non-military support, maintaining contact with the Wiesbaden command and NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Alliance members hope to agree on an annual financial commitment to Ukraine, with discussions suggesting a target of 40 billion USD per year and increased contributions from many countries. Despite differences over granting NATO membership to Ukraine, NATO is likely to affirm Ukraine's bid as "irreversible," building on previous statements that Ukraine's future is in NATO.

These steps mark a significant shift in NATO's stance. Initially, NATO kept its distance from Ukraine's military campaign to avoid being seen as a party to the conflict. The organizational changes indicate that the alliance is now prepared to take on a more substantial role in supporting Kyiv against Russia.