Negotiating Framework Non-Negotiable: EU's Message to North Macedonia

The EU ambassador to North Macedonia, David Geer, reiterated that there is no flexibility in changing the country's negotiating framework, BTA reported. This stance remains unchanged even after the EU elections, he emphasized.

Minister of European Affairs Orhan Murtezani acknowledged delays due to unresolved issues with Bulgaria under the negotiation framework. He highlighted ongoing discussions within the government and with Brussels to find constructive solutions without complicating North Macedonia's EU accession process. Murtezani stressed the importance of an inclusive national consensus for constitutional changes.

Echoing Geer's sentiments, the American ambassador also expressed a firm position on maintaining the negotiating framework unchanged. However, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently suggested openness to revising the Good Neighbor and Friendship Agreement with Bulgaria, similar to the addition of the "French proposal."

Despite these discussions, the EU's clear stance remains that altering the negotiating framework for North Macedonia is not on the table, as affirmed by both Geer and Murtezani.