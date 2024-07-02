Negotiating Framework Non-Negotiable: EU's Message to North Macedonia

Bulgarian Pharmacies to Temporarily Close
Pharmacies across Bulgaria are facing temporary closures on July 3 due to planned protests by pharmacists against proposed changes to their payment structure by the National Health Insurance Fund
The EU ambassador to North Macedonia, David Geer, reiterated that there is no flexibility in changing the country's negotiating framework, BTA reported. This stance remains unchanged even after the EU elections, he emphasized.
Minister of European Affairs Orhan Murtezani acknowledged delays due to unresolved issues with Bulgaria under the negotiation framework. He highlighted ongoing discussions within the government and with Brussels to find constructive solutions without complicating North Macedonia's EU accession process. Murtezani stressed the importance of an inclusive national consensus for constitutional changes.
Echoing Geer's sentiments, the American ambassador also expressed a firm position on maintaining the negotiating framework unchanged. However, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently suggested openness to revising the Good Neighbor and Friendship Agreement with Bulgaria, similar to the addition of the "French proposal."
Despite these discussions, the EU's clear stance remains that altering the negotiating framework for North Macedonia is not on the table, as affirmed by both Geer and Murtezani.
In May, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone held steady at a historic low of 6.4%, marking the second consecutive month at this level
European markets reacted positively to the results of the first round of parliamentary voting in France
The US military has raised its alert level to the second-highest tier at several of its bases in Europe
Bank lending in the Eurozone saw a slight increase of 0.3% in May, as reported by a study from the European Central Bank
European leaders have cautioned Georgia that its efforts to align with the EU have effectively stalled due to the enactment of a law concerning foreign agents
EU leaders have nominated German Ursula von der Leyen for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission
