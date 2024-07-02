Intrigue and Allegations: Turmoil Within Bulgaria's 'Greatness' Party

Allegations of threats, compromises, and power struggles within the "Greatness" party have surfaced following statements by party ideologue Ivelin Mihailov in a recent interview with Nova TV. Mihailov accused a faction within the party, led by chairman Nikolay Markov, of being compromised and attempting to manipulate party decisions for their own benefit.

Mihailov began by criticizing Markov's leadership, citing instances where Markov was late to parliamentary sessions and alleging a shift in behavior thereafter. He claimed that some party members supported the candidacy of Anna Alexandrova from GERB against party principles, prompting a confrontation where Mihailov presented recordings of conversations as evidence.

The ideologue revealed that he felt compelled to record conversations due to threats he received, implying repercussions if Markov did not assume control of the party. Mihailov recounted threats of personal and professional ruin, allegedly conveyed by Markov himself, if he did not comply with their demands.

Further discord emerged when Mihailov disclosed threats made by MP Viktoria Vasileva toward an administrative staff member within the party, suggesting repercussions if Markov was not officially registered as party chairman.

Amidst these tensions, Mihailov disclosed the party's decision not to support any mandates for forming a government, citing concerns over compromised deputies and external pressures to support specific political figures and parties.

Regarding financial matters, Mihailov claimed Markov offered to resolve his financial and political issues swiftly in exchange for withdrawing from active politics, a proposition he rejected citing Markov's previously limited financial means.

Additionally, allegations surfaced from vlogger Kiril Kirilov ("Breika"), who accused Markov of attempting to tarnish Mihailov's reputation and his own amidst dissatisfaction over political decisions within the party.

As the controversy unfolds, Mihailov urged separatists within "Greatness" to reconsider their positions within the party and parliament, emphasizing the importance of integrity and honest work over alleged bribery and manipulation.