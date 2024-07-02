Glavchev's Caretaker Cabinet: Prime Minister's Report for Bulgaria

Politics | July 2, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Glavchev's Caretaker Cabinet: Prime Minister's Report for Bulgaria

The Council of Ministers has released a report detailing the actions of the caretaker government. According to the report, the caretaker government successfully organized fair and transparent elections for both the National Assembly and the European Parliament. All activities were carried out transparently and on schedule, with the election process preparation receiving high praise from foreign observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The report highlights the excellent coordination achieved with the Central Election Commission (CEC) and all responsible institutions. The Ministry of e-Government ensured an open and transparent process for authenticating voting machines, allowing representatives from political parties and non-governmental organizations to participate for the first time. Additionally, over 11,100 electoral sections broadcast the ballot counting live on election night, further ensuring transparency and fairness.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs made significant efforts to minimize vote-buying practices, resulting in a peaceful election day without serious incidents or public order violations. A total of 16,000 Ministry of Internal Affairs employees were engaged in guarding polling stations and responding to reported violations in real time.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensured a smooth election day for citizens abroad by organizing 769 polling stations in 60 countries.

The full report on the work done by the caretaker government under Dimitar Glavchev can be found here.

