North Macedonian Minister Conveniently Forgot She Is Bulgarian

Sanja Božinovska, the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources in North Macedonia, has Bulgarian citizenship. According to a registration at the Commercial Court in Zagreb, Božinovska worked in the Croatian branch of the "Rudnap" company as a Bulgarian citizen with a Bulgarian passport since 2013, as revealed by the North Macedonian news portal "360 Degrees".

In recent days, the Minister of Energy has attempted to downplay the revelation. Initially, she claimed she "does not have Bulgarian citizenship" and later stated that she has already renounced it. However, "360 Degrees" reports that the procedure for renouncing her citizenship began in the second half of last year and has not yet been completed.

Yesterday, Božinovska, who is a prominent figure in the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, asserted that she is "Macedonian and has always felt Macedonian." She explained that the Bulgarian passport was necessary in the past to fulfill "her official commitments in the EU."