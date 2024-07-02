Orbán to Meet Zelensky in First Kyiv Visit Since War Began

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set to visit Kyiv today, marking his first trip to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. His visit coincides with Hungary's upcoming EU rotating presidency. Orbán is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the British publication The Guardian.

An adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, declined to comment on the potential visit, but another source in Kyiv confirmed the plans. Discussions are ongoing, with the main topic being the rights of Ukraine's Hungarian-speaking minority residing in the far west of Ukraine near the border between the two countries.

The premise of the meeting is to resolve civil rights issues, with an agreement reportedly reached in recent weeks. A source told British media that this development would allow both parties to declare the meeting a success.

It remains unclear whether Orbán is traveling to Kyiv as a bilateral representative or in his capacity as an EU representative. UNIAN notes that there is an evident conflict between the interests of the EU and Budapest.

The visit has sparked significant interest, with many closely watching how the discussions between Orbán and Zelensky will unfold, especially concerning the sensitive issue of minority rights.