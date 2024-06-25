Ten Migrants Injured in Jeep Accident Near Yambol

Society » INCIDENTS | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:51
Bulgaria: Ten Migrants Injured in Jeep Accident Near Yambol

Last night, ten illegal migrants were injured in a jeep accident near the Bulgarian city of Yambol. The incident occurred shortly before 8:00 p.m., according to Dr. Valentin Valchev, deputy director of the regional hospital "St. Panteleimon."

The police confirmed the accident, specifying that the jeep crashed between the "Petolatchka" road junction and the village of Zimnitsa in Stralja. Despite the incident, traffic in the section remains unrestricted.

Seven of the migrants, aged between 14 and 20, were admitted to the Yambol hospital. Three others were transported by an emergency team to the state hospital in Sliven. Dr. Valchev noted that one of the migrants is in the worst condition and will be transferred to the neurosurgery department at the University Hospital in Plovdiv.

Two migrants remain in the Yambol hospital, with one in the surgical ward and the other in the intensive care unit, though both are stable. After examinations, four of the migrants were released from the Yambol hospital, having only superficial injuries, said Dr. Valchev.

Tags: Yambol, migrants, hospital

