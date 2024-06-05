Bulgaria's Real Estate Boom: Varna Outpaces Sofia in Price Growth
In Bulgaria, residential property prices are on the rise, with Varna leading the charge ahead of even Sofia, according to recent statistics reported by Nova TV.
During the first quarter of this year, Varna saw a significant increase of 9% in housing prices, slightly outpacing the growth in the capital city. Despite these hikes, there appears to be unabated interest from prospective buyers, indicating a robust market demand.
Iliana Grudeva, currently in search of a spacious apartment in Varna, emphasized her need for a larger living space. "I want a multi-room apartment, preferably with three rooms, as my three children are at an age where separate rooms are necessary," she explained. Grudeva expressed urgency in her decision to buy, citing escalating prices and the uncertain impact of potential Eurozone integration on property values.
Despite Varna now boasting the highest property prices nationwide, the 9% surge has not deterred prospective buyers. "The price increase does not discourage buyers. If anything, it motivates them to act swiftly," noted Ivaylo Gradev of the National Association of Real Estate. "After years of speculation about falling prices and rising interest rates, people are observing the market closely and opting to make purchases sooner rather than later," he added.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Wealth Abroad: 3,600 Bulgarians Declare Overseas Holdings
Publicly available information from the National Revenue Agency reveals that 3,604 Bulgarian residents have properties abroad, all of which have been duly declared to the agency
Bulgarian Farmland Prices Go Crazy - Why You Shouldn't Buy Now
The agricultural land market in Bulgaria is on the verge of overheating, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute
Bulgaria's Property Market: Bubble or Boom?
Is there a property bubble forming in Bulgaria?
Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts
Real estate agents have reported a surge in property purchases by foreigners in Bulgaria's resorts and major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas
A Complete Guide for Bulgarian Investors Investing in Off-Plan Property in Dubai
A comprehensive guide for Bulgarian investors looking to enter Dubai's lucrative off-plan property market, including benefits, the buying process, best areas, and essential considerations.
Stability Reigns: Sofia Real Estate Market Thrives Despite Uncertain Times
The real estate sector in Sofia has shown resilience in the face of ongoing pandemic challenges, maintaining stability across all segments in the first quarter of the year