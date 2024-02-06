Remembering Ismail Kadare: Albania Mourns a Literary Icon

Bulgaria: Remembering Ismail Kadare: Albania Mourns a Literary Icon

Ismail Kadare, the renowned Albanian writer and playwright, has passed away at the age of 88. According to Reuters, he died in a Tirana hospital following a heart attack.

Kadare was a significant figure in both Albanian and global literature, known for his opposition to communist rule in his homeland. His literary career took off in 1963 with the publication of his novel "The General of the Dead Army," which received acclaim from critics worldwide.

Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his condolences on Facebook, honoring Kadare as a "monument of Albanian culture." Over his lifetime, Kadare received numerous international accolades, including the Booker Prize in 2005 and the 2023 America's Prize for Literature, recognizing his profound contributions to global literary heritage.

Nominated 15 times for the Nobel Prize in Literature, Kadare's works have been translated into 45 languages. In 1975, he faced repercussions for his satirical poem "The Red Pashas," a critique of bureaucracy in communist Albania, which led to his imprisonment in a labor camp.

Seeking political asylum in France in 1990 due to threats stemming from his outspoken views and advocacy for democracy, Kadare was born in 1936 in Gjirokaster, then part of the Kingdom of Albania. He studied literature and languages at the University of Tirana after World War II. Kadare is survived by his wife Elena Kadare and their two daughters.

