Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Notches 20th Wimbledon Victory in Commanding Fashion

Sports | July 1, 2024, Monday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Notches 20th Wimbledon Victory in Commanding Fashion

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, commenced his 14th appearance at Wimbledon with a dominant performance on the grass courts of the All England Club in London.

As the 10th seed, Dimitrov defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, marking his 20th victory at this prestigious Grand Slam tournament and his 30th win of the season.

Winning the toss, the Bulgarian opted to serve and began with intense focus, breaking Lajovic early to consolidate a 3-0 lead. Serving for the first set at 5-3, Dimitrov surged to a 40-0 advantage and closed out the set in just 27 minutes when Lajovic's return went wide.

In the following set, Dimitrov quickly secured a breakthrough and consolidated to extend his lead. Despite facing a 40-40 score in the eighth game after his first double fault, he rebounded with two strong shots to take a commanding 5-3 lead. Serving for a 2-0 set advantage in the tenth game, he powered through with his 14th ace, finishing decisively with a 40-0 run.

During the third set, Lajovic managed to break Dimitrov's serve early for a 2-0 lead, but the Bulgarian, a former junior champion at Wimbledon, overcame physical discomfort to break back at love for 3-4. Despite Lajovic saving two break points to level the set, Dimitrov surged ahead again in the 11th game, breaking Lajovic to love and serving out the match. He saved a crucial break point and converted on match point with a backhand winner.

Dimitrov concluded with 45 winners, including 16 aces, and 23 unforced errors, winning an impressive 92 percent of his first-serve points.

With this victory, Dimitrov earns 90 points towards his world ranking, where he currently stands at number 10, and secures 93,000 pounds in prize money (pre-tax).

Next, Dimitrov faces China's Shang Juncheng, ranked 91st in the world, in the second round on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Bulgaria, Dimitrov, Wimbledon

Related Articles:

US Ambassador Rejects Macedonian Bid to Renegotiate Bulgaria Deal

The US ambassador in Skopje, Angela Aggeler, has publicly opposed Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's proposal to renegotiate Bulgaria's inclusion in North Macedonia's constitution

World » Southeast Europe | July 1, 2024, Monday // 12:10

Energy Price Adjustments Across Bulgaria Take Effect Today

Today marks the implementation of new electricity and heating prices across Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:31

Rosen Zhelyazkov Outlines Priorities for GERB's Potential Government

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the prime ministerial candidate for GERB, highlighted the paramount issues facing the prospective government

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Bulgaria's Currency Board: 27 Years of Economic Stabilization

On July 1, 1997, Bulgaria implemented a currency board system, known as the "currency board," in response to a severe economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and widespread social unrest

Business » Finance | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:45

Heat Wave Warning Issued for Most of Bulgaria

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 1, 2024, Monday // 09:07

July Morning: A Uniquely Bulgarian Celebration of Sunrise and Freedom

Every year, as the first day of July dawns, Bulgarians gather along the seashore to welcome the sunrise in a tradition known as July Morning

Society » Culture | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 19:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova's Epic Comeback Propels Her to Semifinals in Germany

Bulgaria's Viktoria Tomova showcased her excellent form ahead of "Wimbledon" by reaching the semifinals of the WTA 500 series tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany

Sports | June 28, 2024, Friday // 10:32

45 Athletes in 16 Sports will Represent Bulgaria at the Olympic Games in Paris

The Bulgarian Olympic Committee General Assembly confirmed the Bulgarian delegation for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games in Paris

Sports | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 14:32

Bulgaria's Tennis Stars Shine: Dimitrov in Top 10, Tomova Reaches Record Ranking

In the latest world rankings of tennis players released today, Grigor Dimitrov remains in the top ten, while Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's leading women's player, achieved a new career-high ranking

Sports | June 24, 2024, Monday // 08:58

Serbia Threatens to Quit Euro 2024 After Scandalous Fan Behavior

Serbia's football federation has threatened to withdraw from Euro 2024 following scandalous fan behavior during the match between Croatia and Albania

Sports | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 14:22

Grigor Dimitrov Holds Strong in Top 10 of ATP Rankings

In the latest world tennis rankings released today, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has maintained his position in the top 10

Sports | June 17, 2024, Monday // 11:24

German Dominance: Nagelsmann's Squad Thrashes Scotland in Euro 2024 Opener

Germany demonstrated their championship ambitions in their opening match at Euro 2024 with a commanding 5-1 victory over Scotland

Sports | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 00:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria