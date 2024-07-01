Upcoming Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Nights, Sunny Days, and Potential Thunderstorms

Upcoming Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Nights, Sunny Days, and Potential Thunderstorms

Overnight across Bulgaria, skies will generally be clear with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds prevailing, except for North-Eastern Bulgaria where occasional cloud cover and brief rain showers are expected.

Tuesday will see predominantly sunny and hot conditions across most parts of the country. By afternoon and evening, cumulus clouds will build up over Western and Central Bulgaria, leading to sporadic rain showers, thunderstorms, and possibly hail. These weather phenomena will be particularly pronounced in Northwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southeast, shifting to west-northwest in the evening and bringing cooler air.

Maximum temperatures will range from 33° to 38° Celsius, slightly cooler in northwestern regions and around 33° in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures between 30° and 32° Celsius. A light to moderate southeast wind will prevail, while sea temperatures will range from 25° to 26° Celsius, with sea excitement at 2 points.

In the mountainous regions, expect mostly sunny conditions initially, with cumulus clouds forming around midday and afternoon over Western and Central massifs. Short-lived but intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail are anticipated. A moderate to strong south-westerly wind will blow, shifting to west-northwest by evening. Temperatures will reach around 29° at 1200 meters altitude and about 21° at 2000 meters.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will persist, bringing occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate from the northwest.

By Thursday, weather conditions will vary across the country. The northwestern parts will experience sunny skies, while southern and eastern regions will remain cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds will weaken, and maximum temperatures will range from 27° to 32° Celsius.

