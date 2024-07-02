Tourist Season Sees Price Increases for Coffee and Soft Drinks in Greece

Bulgaria's Real Estate Boom: Varna Outpaces Sofia in Price Growth
In Bulgaria, residential property prices are on the rise, with Varna leading the charge ahead of even Sofia
The prices of coffee and soft drinks in Greece have increased starting today, according to BNR. The hike is due to the abolition of the reduced 13% tax. Greek establishment owners now say their customers are drinking "bitter coffee" from today.
"With VAT at 24%, we are forced to increase prices," commented restaurant owners. Many tables are empty, and customers prefer to take coffee to go to pay a lower price. The increase of at least 60 euro cents is significant for items like coffee and soft drinks, according to customers.
The Union of Cafe Owners stated that they have approached the Ministry of Development but without success. Industry professionals believe that raising prices during peak tourist season is detrimental to tourism. Unions warn that the lack of customers will lead to layoffs of employees.
Ismail Kadare, the renowned Albanian writer and playwright, has passed away at the age of 88. According to Reuters, he died in a Tirana hospital following a heart attack
The US ambassador in Skopje, Angela Aggeler, has publicly opposed Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's proposal to renegotiate Bulgaria's inclusion in North Macedonia's constitution
Assimilation has led to the creation of a Bulgarian minority in Albania
Greece has issued a stern warning to the new leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria"
The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has warned that the Republic of North Macedonia's decision to use only "Macedonia" as its name jeopardizes its European integration prospects
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU