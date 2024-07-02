Tourist Season Sees Price Increases for Coffee and Soft Drinks in Greece

The prices of coffee and soft drinks in Greece have increased starting today, according to BNR. The hike is due to the abolition of the reduced 13% tax. Greek establishment owners now say their customers are drinking "bitter coffee" from today.

"With VAT at 24%, we are forced to increase prices," commented restaurant owners. Many tables are empty, and customers prefer to take coffee to go to pay a lower price. The increase of at least 60 euro cents is significant for items like coffee and soft drinks, according to customers.

The Union of Cafe Owners stated that they have approached the Ministry of Development but without success. Industry professionals believe that raising prices during peak tourist season is detrimental to tourism. Unions warn that the lack of customers will lead to layoffs of employees.