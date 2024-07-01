Zelensky: US Admits Ukraine's NATO Bid is Unlikely Anytime Soon

July 1, 2024, Monday // 15:10
Zelensky: US Admits Ukraine's NATO Bid is Unlikely Anytime Soon

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the United States has openly communicated that Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO in the near future. He mentioned that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have expressed this sentiment, with Trump suggesting that without NATO, the war might not have started. Zelensky acknowledged that the current chances of Kyiv joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are slim.

Despite hopes for a definitive signal about Ukraine's future NATO membership at the July summit in Washington, US officials have indicated that an invitation is unlikely. John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, reiterated that Ukraine must first win the war with Russia before becoming a NATO member.

Zelensky criticized this approach as a "one step forward, two steps back" policy, questioning whether it reflects the stance of world leaders. He suggested that if the US is hesitant to invite Ukraine to avoid upsetting Putin, then the US should provide Ukraine with maximum possible support to protect against Russian aggression. Specifically, Zelensky emphasized the urgent need for Patriot air defense systems and F-16 fighter jets.

During the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, Kyiv and Washington signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, seen as a "bridge to Ukraine's eventual NATO membership." Unlike NATO, this agreement does not guarantee a US military response if Ukraine is attacked, but it does outline long-term defense and other aid to Kyiv.

Tags: Zelensky, NATO, Ukraine, US

