Minors Detained for Vandalizing 75 Tombstones in Nova Zagora Cemetery

Society » INCIDENTS | July 1, 2024, Monday // 14:44
Bulgaria: Minors Detained for Vandalizing 75 Tombstones in Nova Zagora Cemetery

Seventy-five tombstones in Nova Zagora's cemetery park were damaged by minors on Saturday. Several boys aged 9 to 11 were detained, the Sliven police reported. They were taken to the Nova Zagora Police Department and interviewed in the presence of a Children's Pedagogical Room inspector.

The young vandals indiscriminately targeted memorial plaques. The four boys jumped over the cemetery's concrete fence and damaged 75 plaques. Mayor Galya Zaharieva stated that the police apprehended the vandals that same evening, BNR reported.

"It was found that their family environment is extremely unfavorable, with absent parents. They are currently in a crisis center in Burgas under a 48-hour measure that expires today. Social services will determine if the children should be placed in temporary centers or sheltered housing for better care and education," said Zaharieva for BNR.

Cemetery employees report daily raids by groups of street children. Decisions on additional security measures for the cemetery park are pending.

Some monuments have been restored, but others will remain damaged due to the absence of relatives in Bulgaria or lack of funds for repairs. While no one may pay for the damages, the state will ensure the minor vandals receive proper re-education.

Tags: minors, cemetary, Nova Zagora

