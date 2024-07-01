Lenny Kravitz is Coming to Bulgaria!

Society | July 1, 2024, Monday // 13:31
Bulgaria: Lenny Kravitz is Coming to Bulgaria! @FEST TEAM

A beauty with a hypnotic voice to warm up the world star Lenny Kravitz in Burgas on August 6
Newcomer Devon Ross comes as a special guest at the concert

And just when you thought summer couldn't get any hotter, comes the news that a special guest at Lenny Kravitz's concert - the man whose name is hot in the dictionary - will be new rising star Devon Ross. The 23-year-old young lady, actress, model, guitarist and performer released her debut EP Oxford Gardens only in February of this year and already stands side by side with artists of the magnitude of Lenny Kravitz, who comes to Bulgaria at the invitation of LIVE NATION, FEST TEAM and with the support of KMD and the Municipality of Burgas, after a little more than a month on August 6 at the Sea Station, Burgas.

Devon Ross is inspired by 60s and 70s legends such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, The Stooges and Television, and her OXFORD GARDENS EP, recorded in Paris and mixed and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, released in Valentine's week this year. Romance, yes, but also punk defiance and youthful angst seep into the music and artistry of the mesmerizing Devon, who partners her beloved Fender Mustang on stage.

The guest appearance of the eternal, romantic, explosive, inspiring artist Lenny Kravitz caused an expected high interest not only among the Bulgarian public, but also among the foreign guests of the seaside city, who planned their vacations around his guest appearance there and in the Ticket Station network there is already a limited amount left tickets for the concert on August 6 at Sea Station, Burgas.

Information on all upcoming Fest Team events can be found at festteam.bg, ticketstation.bg and on social networks.

