Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Founder Denies Endorsing GERB Cabinet Amid Hacking Incident

GERB and DPS are seven votes short of forming a regular government
A statement purportedly endorsing support for a GERB-led cabinet, attributed to Ivelin Mihailov on his social media profile, has been denied by the prominent figure and founder of the "Greatness" party. According to reports from Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), earlier today, a message appeared on Mihailov's profile on the "X" social network, urging MPs from "Greatness" to back Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's proposed cabinet with GERB. The message cited the need for national unity in the current context.
Въпреки че съм само обикновен член на партията, ще препоръчам на депутатите от “Величие” да подкрепят кабинета, предложен от Росен Желязков и ГЕРБ.— Ivelin Mihaylov (@IvelinMihaylov) July 1, 2024
Моментът е такъв, че трябва национално обединение. “Величие” вече управлява с ГЕРБ във Ветрино, най-красивата, богата и…
The post claimed that collaboration with GERB in Vetrino, where "Greatness" reportedly governs alongside GERB, has led to significant improvements, attracting thousands of Bulgarians back to the municipality. The message expressed optimism about replicating this success nationwide.
Shortly thereafter, BNR journalists contacted Mihailov, who promptly clarified that his social media profile had been compromised. "This is untrue; someone with malicious intent accessed my profile, changed the password, and now I'm unable to access it. The statement does not reflect my views. I believe that given the current composition of parties and deputies in parliament, supporting such a government is not in Bulgaria's best interest," Mihailov stated. He emphasized that, in his opinion, holding new elections represents the most appropriate solution to the ongoing political situation.
The incident underscores the sensitive nature of political endorsements on social media platforms, where unauthorized access and false statements can quickly spread misinformation. Mihailov's denial highlights the importance of verifying sources and maintaining digital security in the realm of public discourse.
