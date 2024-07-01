Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Founder Denies Endorsing GERB Cabinet Amid Hacking Incident

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 13:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Founder Denies Endorsing GERB Cabinet Amid Hacking Incident

A statement purportedly endorsing support for a GERB-led cabinet, attributed to Ivelin Mihailov on his social media profile, has been denied by the prominent figure and founder of the "Greatness" party. According to reports from Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), earlier today, a message appeared on Mihailov's profile on the "X" social network, urging MPs from "Greatness" to back Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's proposed cabinet with GERB. The message cited the need for national unity in the current context.

The post claimed that collaboration with GERB in Vetrino, where "Greatness" reportedly governs alongside GERB, has led to significant improvements, attracting thousands of Bulgarians back to the municipality. The message expressed optimism about replicating this success nationwide.

Shortly thereafter, BNR journalists contacted Mihailov, who promptly clarified that his social media profile had been compromised. "This is untrue; someone with malicious intent accessed my profile, changed the password, and now I'm unable to access it. The statement does not reflect my views. I believe that given the current composition of parties and deputies in parliament, supporting such a government is not in Bulgaria's best interest," Mihailov stated. He emphasized that, in his opinion, holding new elections represents the most appropriate solution to the ongoing political situation.

The incident underscores the sensitive nature of political endorsements on social media platforms, where unauthorized access and false statements can quickly spread misinformation. Mihailov's denial highlights the importance of verifying sources and maintaining digital security in the realm of public discourse.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mihailov, GERB, greatness

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Socialists Could Secure Government for GERB and DPS, Votes Short by 7

GERB and DPS are seven votes short of forming a regular government

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Rosen Zhelyazkov Outlines Priorities for GERB's Potential Government

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the prime ministerial candidate for GERB, highlighted the paramount issues facing the prospective government

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:00

GERB Proposes Rosen Zhelyazkov for Prime Minister in Minority Government Bid (UPDATED)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to Rosen Zhelyazkov, the nominee for Prime Minister from the largest parliamentary group, GERB

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Radev Hands Over Mandate Next Week: Bulgaria Awaits Borissov's Prime Minister Proposal

President Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the largest parliamentary group, GERB, on July 1, 2024

Politics | June 28, 2024, Friday // 13:35

Public Confidence Plummets: New Elections Soon? Bulgaria's Political Landscape Under Scrutiny

A recent survey conducted jointly by Market LINKS and bTV reveals significant public dissatisfaction and mistrust towards Bulgaria's political institutions following the early elections

Politics | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:12

Bulgaria's Borissov: No One Can Form a Cabinet At the Moment

Bulgaria's political landscape remains in disarray, with no party able to form a stable government

Politics | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 11:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Socialists Could Secure Government for GERB and DPS, Votes Short by 7

GERB and DPS are seven votes short of forming a regular government

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Rosen Zhelyazkov Outlines Priorities for GERB's Potential Government

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the prime ministerial candidate for GERB, highlighted the paramount issues facing the prospective government

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:00

GERB Proposes Rosen Zhelyazkov for Prime Minister in Minority Government Bid (UPDATED)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to Rosen Zhelyazkov, the nominee for Prime Minister from the largest parliamentary group, GERB

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Radev Hands Over Mandate Next Week: Bulgaria Awaits Borissov's Prime Minister Proposal

President Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the largest parliamentary group, GERB, on July 1, 2024

Politics | June 28, 2024, Friday // 13:35

Public Confidence Plummets: New Elections Soon? Bulgaria's Political Landscape Under Scrutiny

A recent survey conducted jointly by Market LINKS and bTV reveals significant public dissatisfaction and mistrust towards Bulgaria's political institutions following the early elections

Politics | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:12

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies Aid to Ukraine: Not Without Compensation

Bulgaria's Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, clarified Bulgaria's stance on its support for Ukraine, emphasizing that it aligns with both national and NATO positions against aggression

Politics » Defense | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria