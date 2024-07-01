US Ambassador Rejects Macedonian Bid to Renegotiate Bulgaria Deal

The US ambassador in Skopje, Angela Aggeler, has publicly opposed Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's proposal to renegotiate Bulgaria's inclusion in North Macedonia's constitution, a condition crucial for EU negotiations.

Aggeler made her stance clear in an interview with North Macedonia's branch of "Radio Free Europe", affirming that existing treaties, including the Prespa Agreement, are non-negotiable in advancing towards EU integration. She emphasized the necessity of adhering strictly to the framework established by these agreements, while leaving room for constructive dialogues on contentious issues within their bounds.

Mickoski's party, VMRO-DPMNE, previously obstructed the Sofia-Skopje agreement for two years, only relenting after the French EU presidency proposed a compromise allowing North Macedonia to initiate EU negotiations contingent on incorporating Bulgarian concerns into its constitution. Despite expectations that Mickoski's stance might soften post-election, his position remains steadfast, denouncing the compromise as a "Bulgarian diktat" open to renegotiation.

Aggeler acknowledged the complexities of implementing the Prespa Agreement, particularly amidst challenges from Macedonian authorities. She expressed satisfaction, however, with Mickoski's use of North Macedonia's constitutional name, a gesture seen as a step towards fulfilling international agreements pivotal for the country's progress.

Recently appointed Foreign Minister Timco Mucunskireiterated Skopje's willingness to amend the constitution to address Bulgarian demands, stipulating that such changes would take effect upon North Macedonia's EU accession. This position, he asserted, reflects a rational European compromise aimed at resolving the bilateral issue definitively.

In the absence of a formulated negotiating strategy following Mickoski's government takeover, discussions have involved international mediators like Peter Vanhoutte. These efforts seek assurances that Bulgaria's demands represent the final bilateral hurdle before EU accession proceedings can advance unimpeded.

Amidst these diplomatic maneuvers, ethnic Albanian party DUI cautioned against delays in North Macedonia's European integration. Party leader Ali Ahmeti emphasized the broader benefits of constitutional amendments, warning of potential repercussions, including Albania's separate EU accession and the emergence of a dual-citizenship scenario.

Ahmeti's concerns echo recent tensions over the Albanian census results, which sparked controversy and accusations of electoral manipulation by Macedonian Albanian activists, allegations refuted by Bulgaria.