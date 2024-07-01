Greek Media: Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova Wanted in Athens

Crime | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:57
Bulgaria: Greek Media: Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova Wanted in Athens

Greek media outlets are extensively covering the announcement of a 5 million USD reward by the United States for information leading to the apprehension of Ruja Ignatova, a Bulgarian wanted for her involvement in one of the world's largest fraud schemes.

Under the headline "Ruja Ignatova is wanted in Athens," several prominent Greek publications have featured comprehensive reports today detailing Ignatova's status as one of the FBI's most wanted criminals. The sizable reward underscores American authorities' belief that Ignatova may still be alive, as emphasized by media commentary in Greece.

Detailed accounts chronicle Ignatova's alleged role in establishing a financial pyramid scheme, alongside her connections to a Greek individual involved in drug distribution across the Balkans. While Greek media have published several photographs of Ignatova, they speculate that if she is indeed in Greece, she likely adopted a new identity and underwent plastic surgery to alter her appearance.

Speculation suggests that Ignatova would avoid remote islands, where unfamiliar faces stand out, particularly during the off-season when locals are familiar with each other. Athens emerges as the probable location where Ignatova may be hiding, as it was the city where she was last seen before disappearing five years ago.

Tags: Greek, ignatova, Bulgarian

