Energy Price Adjustments Across Bulgaria Take Effect Today

Today marks the implementation of new electricity and heating prices across Bulgaria, set to remain in effect for the next year as decided by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) in a recent session. Customers of "Electrohold" will experience a 3.1% price increase, while those supplied by EVN will see a rise of 1.85%. Conversely, customers served by "Energo Pro" will benefit from a slight reduction of 0.49%.

Meanwhile, steam prices are also adjusting nationwide, bringing varied changes. Consumers under "Toplofikatsia Sofia" will pay 7.02% less, and those under "EVN Bulgaria Toplofikatsia" EAD will see a reduction of 7.81%. Notably, "Toplofikatsia-Burgas" AD reports the largest decrease at 14.11%. In other regions, the adjustments include a drop of 7.14% in Pleven, 11.98% in Ruse, and 10.41% in Sliven, among others.

These new prices are set to remain unchanged until July 1 of the following year, barring any unforeseen circumstances necessitating their revision. However, the rates for natural gas, to be determined by the regulator today, will only hold for one month. It is anticipated that these prices will decrease by approximately 1%, with natural gas expected to sell for around BGN 58.80 per megawatt hour during this period.