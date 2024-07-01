Rosen Zhelyazkov Outlines Priorities for GERB's Potential Government

Rosen Zhelyazkov, the prime ministerial candidate for GERB, highlighted the paramount issues facing the prospective government, emphasizing the stabilization of public finances and the unwavering commitment to Bulgaria's European integration. He underscored the need for continuity in Bulgaria's European perspective, stating it unequivocally.

Zhelyazkov outlined the immediate priorities of the proposed cabinet, stressing that they are focused on specific policies aimed at easing political tensions. He clarified that these policies are not designed for a full four-year term but are geared towards addressing pressing issues promptly with a team of experts and seasoned politicians from GERB.

According to Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria currently stands at a crossroads with three potential paths forward. The first path involves the gradual normalization of political life, albeit challenging. The second path represents a period of political stagnation, which he described as detrimental to democracy due to declining voter participation. The third path, Zhelyazkov warned, would signify political regression, an outcome he believes Bulgaria cannot afford given current domestic and international dynamics.

On the topic of potential new elections, Zhelyazkov indicated that any decision regarding elections should align with an appropriate timeframe, ruling out the winter period. He emphasized the government's commitment to implementing fiscal stabilization measures, normalizing public finances, and pursuing a legislative agenda that addresses national priorities and garners majority support in parliament.