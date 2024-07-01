Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Leads First Liturgy Following Election

The day following his election as Patriarch of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and Metropolitan of Sofia, Daniil presided over his inaugural liturgy as the church's new leader. Alongside metropolitans of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Daniil underscored the church's role in fostering unity among its followers. Addressing questions regarding dissent within the church, particularly from Archimandrite Nicanor of Chernogorsky Monastery, who expressed discontent after Daniil's election, the patriarch suggested that the abbot consult his diocesan bishop before taking further action.

Patriarch Daniil emphasized the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need to embody unity within the church, the Holy Synod, and the congregation. His remarks were delivered prior to conducting his first patriarchal liturgy at St. Alexander Nevsky Memorial Church.

The inaugural service attracted dignitaries from local Orthodox churches, as well as representation from the Catholic Church, with Cardinal Kurt Koch attending on behalf of the Pope. President Georgi Parvanov, Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, and numerous faithful also participated in the historic liturgy.

The day coincided with the commemoration of St. Ivan of Rila's relics returning to Rila Monastery in 1469, an occasion Patriarch Daniil noted for its significance in Bulgarian spiritual heritage. The patriarch was enthroned following a closely contested runoff, securing a majority in the Patriarchal Electoral Assembly where 138 delegates voted.

The enthronement ceremony took place at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, attended by senior clergy and various dignitaries, marking a significant moment in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church's history under its new leader.