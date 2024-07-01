Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Leads First Liturgy Following Election

Society » CULTURE | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Leads First Liturgy Following Election

The day following his election as Patriarch of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and Metropolitan of Sofia, Daniil presided over his inaugural liturgy as the church's new leader. Alongside metropolitans of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Daniil underscored the church's role in fostering unity among its followers. Addressing questions regarding dissent within the church, particularly from Archimandrite Nicanor of Chernogorsky Monastery, who expressed discontent after Daniil's election, the patriarch suggested that the abbot consult his diocesan bishop before taking further action.

Patriarch Daniil emphasized the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need to embody unity within the church, the Holy Synod, and the congregation. His remarks were delivered prior to conducting his first patriarchal liturgy at St. Alexander Nevsky Memorial Church.

The inaugural service attracted dignitaries from local Orthodox churches, as well as representation from the Catholic Church, with Cardinal Kurt Koch attending on behalf of the Pope. President Georgi Parvanov, Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, and numerous faithful also participated in the historic liturgy.

The day coincided with the commemoration of St. Ivan of Rila's relics returning to Rila Monastery in 1469, an occasion Patriarch Daniil noted for its significance in Bulgarian spiritual heritage. The patriarch was enthroned following a closely contested runoff, securing a majority in the Patriarchal Electoral Assembly where 138 delegates voted.

The enthronement ceremony took place at Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, attended by senior clergy and various dignitaries, marking a significant moment in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church's history under its new leader.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, patriarch, daniil, liturgy

Related Articles:

Greek Media: Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova Wanted in Athens

Greek media outlets are extensively covering the announcement of a 5 million USD reward by the United States for information leading to the apprehension of Ruja Ignatova

Crime | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:57

Romanian Orthodox Church Sends Blessings to Newly Enthroned Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania has conveyed a formal message to the newly enthroned Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria, celebrating his election on June 30, 2024

Society » Culture | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:15

Daniil of Vidin Elected New Bulgarian Patriarch by Narrow Margin

With a difference of three votes, Daniil of Vidin has been elected as the new Bulgarian patriarch

Society | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 16:27

Skopje Is Not Happy: Assimilation Spurs Bulgarian Minority, Halves Macedonian Numbers in Albania

Assimilation has led to the creation of a Bulgarian minority in Albania

World » Southeast Europe | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:23

45 Athletes in 16 Sports will Represent Bulgaria at the Olympic Games in Paris

The Bulgarian Olympic Committee General Assembly confirmed the Bulgarian delegation for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games in Paris

Sports | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 14:32

VMRO Leader Criticizes North Macedonia's Behavior, Calls for Strong Bulgarian Response

Krasimir Karakachanov, chairman of the Bulgarian party VMRO and former minister of defense, criticized Skopje's behavior towards Sofia

Politics | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 09:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Romanian Orthodox Church Sends Blessings to Newly Enthroned Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania has conveyed a formal message to the newly enthroned Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria, celebrating his election on June 30, 2024

Society » Culture | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:15

July Morning: A Uniquely Bulgarian Celebration of Sunrise and Freedom

Every year, as the first day of July dawns, Bulgarians gather along the seashore to welcome the sunrise in a tradition known as July Morning

Society » Culture | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 19:04

Bulgarians Mark St. Peter's Day

Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates Saint Peter's Day, honoring the apostles Peter and Paul, revered as supreme and universal teachers.

Society » Culture | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:27

Central India's Top 10 Tourist Destinations

Central India's extensive and diversified area offers a wide range of experiences to be explored.

Society » Culture | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:50

Bulgarians Celebrate Enyovden: A Day of Mystical Traditions and Healing Rituals

Today, Bulgarians celebrate Enyovden, a day steeped in mystical, magical, and supernatural traditions dating back to ancient time

Society » Culture | June 24, 2024, Monday // 09:11

Bulgarian Christians Celebrate Spasovden: The Feast of the Ascension

Today, the Orthodox world observes the great feast of the Lord - the Ascension of Christ

Society » Culture | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria