Zelensky: Ukraine Requires Intermediaries for Negotiations with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview that Kyiv can only negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin through intermediaries. Speaking to Trudy Rubin of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine is seeking a model similar to the grain corridor deal, where Ukraine negotiated not directly with Russia but through the UN and Turkey. In this model, the UN and Turkey took responsibility for negotiating with Ukraine and then signing the corresponding agreement with Russia, resulting in two mirror agreements.
Last month, during the Geneva summit, Putin and Zelensky exchanged ultimatums to end the war. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged that Kyiv understands it will eventually have to engage in talks with Moscow.
Meanwhile, a Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro injured seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, and damaged dozens of residential buildings, according to Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reuters reported that one of the injured was hospitalized, as Lysak detailed on Telegram.
Additionally, a Russian drone and artillery attack on the Nikopol region in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged five residential buildings, power and gas pipelines, and other infrastructure late last night. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow initiated against Ukraine in February 2022.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Zelensky: US Admits Ukraine's NATO Bid is Unlikely Anytime Soon
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the United States has openly communicated that Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO in the near future
Zelensky Develops New Peace Plan as Ukraine Gains IMF Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his efforts towards formulating a new "diplomatic plan" aimed at resolving the ongoing wa
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Crush Russian Elite Brigade in Vovchansk
Forbes reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) appear to have repelled Russia's elite 83rd Airborne Brigade in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region
Ukraine's Ultimatum to Trapped Russians in Vovchansk: Surrender or Perish
In Vovchansk, located in the Kharkiv region, intense fighting continues with a volatile situation
Enhancing Ukraine's Defense: NATO's New Integrated Military Aid Mission
NATO is set to introduce a new initiative aimed at enhancing military aid to Ukraine during its upcoming summit in Washington from July 9-11
Russia Mobilizes New Citizens for Ukraine
More than 30,000 foreigners who recently acquired Russian citizenship but failed to register for military service have been identified and added to mobilization lists