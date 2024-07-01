Zelensky: Ukraine Requires Intermediaries for Negotiations with Russia

World » UKRAINE | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Zelensky: Ukraine Requires Intermediaries for Negotiations with Russia @Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview that Kyiv can only negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin through intermediaries. Speaking to Trudy Rubin of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine is seeking a model similar to the grain corridor deal, where Ukraine negotiated not directly with Russia but through the UN and Turkey. In this model, the UN and Turkey took responsibility for negotiating with Ukraine and then signing the corresponding agreement with Russia, resulting in two mirror agreements.

Last month, during the Geneva summit, Putin and Zelensky exchanged ultimatums to end the war. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged that Kyiv understands it will eventually have to engage in talks with Moscow.

Meanwhile, a Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro injured seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, and damaged dozens of residential buildings, according to Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reuters reported that one of the injured was hospitalized, as Lysak detailed on Telegram.

Additionally, a Russian drone and artillery attack on the Nikopol region in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged five residential buildings, power and gas pipelines, and other infrastructure late last night. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow initiated against Ukraine in February 2022.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Russian, Zelensky, dnipro

Related Articles:

Zelensky: US Admits Ukraine's NATO Bid is Unlikely Anytime Soon

|

Tensions Rise as Russian Officials Debate Response to Religious Extremism

|

Zelensky Develops New Peace Plan as Ukraine Gains IMF Support

|

Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Crush Russian Elite Brigade in Vovchansk

|

Bulgarian Party Warns of Russian Military Strike, Calls for NATO Exit

|

Meat Grinder: Russia was Losing More than a Thousand Soldiers a Day in May

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky: US Admits Ukraine's NATO Bid is Unlikely Anytime Soon

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the United States has openly communicated that Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO in the near future

World » Ukraine | July 1, 2024, Monday // 15:10

Zelensky Develops New Peace Plan as Ukraine Gains IMF Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his efforts towards formulating a new "diplomatic plan" aimed at resolving the ongoing wa

World » Ukraine | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:33

Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Crush Russian Elite Brigade in Vovchansk

Forbes reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) appear to have repelled Russia's elite 83rd Airborne Brigade in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:18

Ukraine's Ultimatum to Trapped Russians in Vovchansk: Surrender or Perish

In Vovchansk, located in the Kharkiv region, intense fighting continues with a volatile situation

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Enhancing Ukraine's Defense: NATO's New Integrated Military Aid Mission

NATO is set to introduce a new initiative aimed at enhancing military aid to Ukraine during its upcoming summit in Washington from July 9-11

World » Ukraine | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 12:20

Russia Mobilizes New Citizens for Ukraine

More than 30,000 foreigners who recently acquired Russian citizenship but failed to register for military service have been identified and added to mobilization lists

World » Ukraine | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 12:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria