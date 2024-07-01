Heightened Vigilance: US Bases in Europe Move to 'Charlie' Alert Level

World » EU | July 1, 2024, Monday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Heightened Vigilance: US Bases in Europe Move to 'Charlie' Alert Level

The US military has raised its alert level to the second-highest tier at several of its bases in Europe, according to US media reports citing unnamed officials. The "Charlie" level is enacted when there is an incident or intelligence suggesting a potential terrorist activity or attack on personnel and facilities. The highest level, "Delta," is activated in the event of a terrorist attack or an imminent threat.

The European command of the army did not confirm the change in the bases' status but stated that the military "remains vigilant," according to AFP. The Pentagon noted that "due to a combination of factors that potentially impact the safety and security of US service members and their family members in Europe, the command is redoubling efforts to emphasize this vigilance during the summer months." Additionally, the State Department is advising American citizens in Germany to exercise greater caution due to terrorism concerns.

While there is no specific threat identified, European countries have been on heightened alert since Islamists killed around 150 people in a suburb of Moscow in March.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, europe, level

Related Articles:

Zelensky: US Admits Ukraine's NATO Bid is Unlikely Anytime Soon

|

US Ambassador Rejects Macedonian Bid to Renegotiate Bulgaria Deal

|

Democrats Panic After Biden's Lackluster Debate Performance Against Trump

|

Ruja Ignatova's Associate Surrenders to US Authorities

|

US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

|

US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Euro and European Stocks Surge on French Election Results

European markets reacted positively to the results of the first round of parliamentary voting in France

World » EU | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:54

Eurozone Bank Lending Inches Up Despite High Rates

Bank lending in the Eurozone saw a slight increase of 0.3% in May, as reported by a study from the European Central Bank

World » EU | June 28, 2024, Friday // 11:30

Georgia's EU Path at Risk Over Foreign Agents Law, Says Brussels

European leaders have cautioned Georgia that its efforts to align with the EU have effectively stalled due to the enactment of a law concerning foreign agents

World » EU | June 28, 2024, Friday // 11:04

EU Leaders Back von der Leyen for Second Term

EU leaders have nominated German Ursula von der Leyen for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission

World » EU | June 28, 2024, Friday // 10:11

German Court Sentences 95-Year-Old Woman for Holocaust Denial

A 95-year-old German woman notorious for denying the Holocaust has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison by a court in Hamburg

World » EU | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 11:42

Poland and Baltic States Urge EU Defense Line Against Russia and Belarus

Poland and the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have jointly called upon the European Union to establish a defensive barrier along its borders with Russia and Belarus

World » EU | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 10:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria