Heightened Vigilance: US Bases in Europe Move to 'Charlie' Alert Level

The US military has raised its alert level to the second-highest tier at several of its bases in Europe, according to US media reports citing unnamed officials. The "Charlie" level is enacted when there is an incident or intelligence suggesting a potential terrorist activity or attack on personnel and facilities. The highest level, "Delta," is activated in the event of a terrorist attack or an imminent threat.

The European command of the army did not confirm the change in the bases' status but stated that the military "remains vigilant," according to AFP. The Pentagon noted that "due to a combination of factors that potentially impact the safety and security of US service members and their family members in Europe, the command is redoubling efforts to emphasize this vigilance during the summer months." Additionally, the State Department is advising American citizens in Germany to exercise greater caution due to terrorism concerns.

While there is no specific threat identified, European countries have been on heightened alert since Islamists killed around 150 people in a suburb of Moscow in March.