GERB Proposes Rosen Zhelyazkov for Prime Minister in Minority Government Bid (UPDATED)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to Rosen Zhelyazkov, the nominee for Prime Minister from the largest parliamentary group, GERB. In accepting the mandate, President Radev emphasized the significant responsibility given the fragmented parliament and low voter turnout, which could impact institutional legitimacy. Zhelyazkov, nominated by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, presented a cabinet structure comprising one deputy prime minister and 19 ministers.

Tomislav Donchev has been proposed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth, while Lyudmila Petkova is slated for the Ministry of Finance. Daniel Mitov has been named for the Foreign Ministry, Kalin Stoyanov for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Atanas Zapryanov for the Ministry of Defense. Other appointments include Nikolay Nankov (Minister of Regional Development), Maria Pavlova (Minister of Justice), and Delyan Dobrev (Minister of Energy).

Following the presentation of ministerial candidates, Rosen Zhelyazkov requested President Radev to issue a decree and submit the cabinet composition to the National Assembly for approval. Zhelyazkov, formerly the chairman of the 49th National Assembly and Minister of Transport, Information Technologies, and Communications, has been engaged in consultations with President Radev since June 24 to form a government.

During the consultations, various parliamentary groups proposed ideas such as a minority government or an expert cabinet. GERB, insisting on its responsibility, opted for a minority government under the first mandate. Meanwhile, the DPS Deputy Chairman Yordan Tsonev suggested supporting the mandate of the election winner, emphasizing logical coherence in political decisions.

"Democratic Bulgaria" confirmed their stance as a firm Euro-Atlantic and anti-corruption opposition, while "There Is Such a People" proposed an expert cabinet to address the political crisis and restore public trust. The Bulgarian Socialist Party expressed readiness to engage actively in forming a nationally responsible government if a third mandate is pursued.

The developments underscore a pivotal moment in Bulgaria's political landscape, with parties positioning themselves on governance models and strategies amidst ongoing negotiations and parliamentary dynamics.

Borissov Outlines GERB's Commitment to Responsible Governance in New Cabinet Proposal

GERB leader Boyko Borissov asserted that his party is fulfilling the mandate entrusted by Bulgarian voters, rejecting alternative strategies to form a government through parliamentary maneuvers. Borissov emphasized that GERB's proposed cabinet, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, reflects their commitment to accountability and effectiveness.

Borissov criticized the notion of exploiting parliamentary procedures instead of honoring the electorate's choice, insisting on the fairness and statesmanship of GERB's approach. He highlighted the qualifications of their ministerial nominees, citing their proven track records in their respective fields, which he believes justifies GERB's responsibility in forming a capable administration.

The primary objectives outlined by Borissov for the proposed government include passing the national budget and advancing the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RSP). He underscored the strategic importance of these initiatives for Bulgaria's economic stability and recovery, suggesting that a functional government is crucial for progressing these agendas and potentially preparing for future elections.

Regarding the government's viability, Borissov acknowledged potential challenges, noting that if key parliamentary support is lacking, the administration may face a short tenure. However, he expressed confidence in GERB's ability to navigate these complexities, implying that the alternative would be premature dissolution rather than imminent collapse due to internal pressures.

In conclusion, Borissov outlined a scenario where GERB assumes full responsibility for governance, proposing a team capable of executing essential policies and addressing immediate national priorities. He emphasized that their approach aims to serve the interests of Bulgarian citizens while preparing the groundwork for a stable and effective administration.

Petkov: No Support for GERB Government Aligned with Peevski's Influence

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," took to Facebook to declare opposition to a potential GERB-led government, stating it aligns with controversial figures like Peevski, whom he accused of obstructing necessary reforms in Bulgaria. This statement comes as representatives from the GERB parliamentary group received the first exploratory mandate from President Rumen Radev to form a government, proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister.

Petkov criticized Peevski's influence, attributing it to corruption within institutions and alleging that Borissov's GERB party has accommodated Peevski's interests to maintain political stability. He highlighted concerns over low voter turnout, suggesting that without substantial electoral reform, GERB's parliamentary representation could significantly diminish in upcoming elections.

The parliamentary faction of "Revival" has stated on BNT that they will not endorse the proposed cabinet by GERB. The party reiterated its steadfast position, affirming that they will not back a coalition government involving GERB and DPS.