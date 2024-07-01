French Far-Right on the Brink of Power as Election Uncertainty Looms

Business | July 1, 2024, Monday // 09:17
Bulgaria: French Far-Right on the Brink of Power as Election Uncertainty Looms

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party, led by the young Jordan Bardella, secured the lead in the first round of historic French parliamentary elections, potentially setting the stage for the far-right to gain power for the first time since World War II, AFP reported. The National Rally achieved 33.5% support, ahead of the left-wing coalition "New Popular Front" with 28.5%, and President Emmanuel Macron's party with 22.1%.

Thousands of people gathered in several French cities to protest against the far-right's rise, DPA reported. Demonstrations took place in Paris, where people gathered in the Place de la République following a call by the New Popular Front coalition, led by the far-left France Insubordinate party. Protests also occurred in Nantes, Dijon, Lille, and Marseille, with French media reporting clashes between demonstrators and police in Lyon.

The French far-right is on the brink of power, but the outcome of the second round on July 7 remains uncertain.

Yesterday's record turnout, unseen in three decades, resulted in a record number of candidates qualifying for the runoff. In 300 constituencies, the contest will be between three political forces. Last night, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon announced that his third-place candidates would withdraw in favor of others against the far-right. Meanwhile, President Macron's fractured camp lacks a unified strategy over choosing between the far-left and far-right. The moderate-right "Republicans," with 10%, will not provide voting instructions.

To achieve a full majority, as Marine Le Pen called for last night, the far-right needs to secure 289 parliamentary seats, a goal that now seems within reach. The traditional "republican front," where left and right-wing parties unite in run-off elections against the far-right, appears less systematic than in the past, suggesting the National Rally party might gain a relative, if not an absolute, majority on June 30.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, far-right, French, National Rally

Related Articles:

Public Confidence Plummets: New Elections Soon? Bulgaria's Political Landscape Under Scrutiny

A recent survey conducted jointly by Market LINKS and bTV reveals significant public dissatisfaction and mistrust towards Bulgaria's political institutions following the early elections

Politics | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:12

Haskovo's Extraordinary Municipal Elections: GERB and DPS Win

In the recent extraordinary municipal elections in Haskovo, GERB emerged victorious with 36.79% of the votes, according to the final results released by the Municipal Election Commission

Politics | June 24, 2024, Monday // 11:21

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17

Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Energy Price Adjustments Across Bulgaria Take Effect Today

Today marks the implementation of new electricity and heating prices across Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:31

Bulgaria's Currency Board: 27 Years of Economic Stabilization

On July 1, 1997, Bulgaria implemented a currency board system, known as the "currency board," in response to a severe economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and widespread social unrest

Business » Finance | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:45

Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 to Feature Airbridges

The project for Terminal 3 at Sofia Airport includes plans for airbridges and the option for passengers to walk to and from the planes

Business » Tourism | July 1, 2024, Monday // 08:14

Cash vs. Card: How Payment Methods Influence Our Spending Habits

Card payments tend to make us spend more money compared to cash payments

Business » Finance | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 11:24

Bulgarians Divided: Attitudes Towards Euro Adoption Revealed

Eurobarometer data reveals significant insights into Bulgarian attitudes towards adopting the euro

Business » Finance | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 10:17

Topic of the Week: Bulgaria's Eurozone Hopes Shattered by 1% Inflation Gap

Bulgaria is not prepared to introduce the euro on January 1, 2025

Business » Finance | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 09:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria