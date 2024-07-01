Heat Wave Warning Issued for Most of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Heat Wave Warning Issued for Most of Bulgaria @Pixabay

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued across most of Bulgaria, as indicated on the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology website. Only the regions of Sliven, Targovishte, Razgrad, Dobrich, Varna, Shumen, and Burgas are exempt from the extreme heat warning.

Today will be sunny, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon, though rainfall will occur only in isolated mountain areas. A light southeast wind will blow in the eastern half of the country, while the rest of the regions will remain nearly calm. The heat persists, with maximum temperatures ranging between 33° and 38°, and around 33° in Sofia.

In the mountains, it will remain sunny with some cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, leading to rain only in isolated spots in the western regions. A weak to moderate wind from the northern quarter will be present in the higher altitudes. The maximum temperature will be around 28° at 1200 meters and around 20° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the weather will be mostly sunny with some partial cloudiness in the morning hours. A light southeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging between 28° and 31°. The sea water temperature will be 25°-26°, and the sea will have a slight wave motion with an excitement level of 1-2 points.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 5:53 a.m. and sets at 9:00 p.m., making the day 15 hours long. The moon rises at 2:30 a.m. and sets at 4:46 p.m., two days after the last quarter phase.

