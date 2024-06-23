Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 to Feature Airbridges
The project for Terminal 3 at Sofia Airport includes plans for airbridges and the option for passengers to walk to and from the planes (the so-called WiWo - walk in, walk out). Milena Mihailova, Director of "Public Relations and Communications" at the concessionaire "SOF Connect," shared this information with TravelNews.
The project underwent modifications following Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, necessitating the separation of passengers from those coming from non-Schengen countries. Consequently, Terminal 3 will exclusively serve Schengen travelers, while the existing Terminal 2 will handle passengers from third countries.
Initially, the design for Terminal 3 did not feature exit airbridges for direct boarding. "SOF Connect" management had previously stated that airbridges were unnecessary as the terminal would primarily cater to low-cost airlines, which prefer lower operational costs. These airlines constitute the main market for the airport.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures
Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season
Sofia Among the Top Risers in Cost of Living for Foreigners
Sofia has climbed six places to occupy the 162nd position in the 2024 cost of living ranking
Top Travel Fears for Bulgarians: This Common Problem Tops the List
Bad weather and natural disasters ruining vacations are the primary concern for 39% of Bulgarians,
Sofia's Vitosha Boulevard Among Europe's Priciest Shopping Streets
Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia ranks 51st among Europe's most expensive shopping streets, according to a study by an international consulting firm
"Bulgaria Air" with Direct Flights from Varna to Prague and Frankfurt
At the beginning of the summer, the Bulgarian national carrier once again pleasantly surprised all travelers with the opening of two new direct lines
New Low-Cost Airline Flies to Sofia!
Lufthansa City Airlines, a new low-cost airline, will make its first flight on June 26, focusing on connecting flights for its parent company from hubs in Frankfurt and Munich