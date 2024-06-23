Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 to Feature Airbridges

The project for Terminal 3 at Sofia Airport includes plans for airbridges and the option for passengers to walk to and from the planes (the so-called WiWo - walk in, walk out). Milena Mihailova, Director of "Public Relations and Communications" at the concessionaire "SOF Connect," shared this information with TravelNews.

The project underwent modifications following Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, necessitating the separation of passengers from those coming from non-Schengen countries. Consequently, Terminal 3 will exclusively serve Schengen travelers, while the existing Terminal 2 will handle passengers from third countries.

Initially, the design for Terminal 3 did not feature exit airbridges for direct boarding. "SOF Connect" management had previously stated that airbridges were unnecessary as the terminal would primarily cater to low-cost airlines, which prefer lower operational costs. These airlines constitute the main market for the airport.