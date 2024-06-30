With a difference of three votes, Daniil of Vidin has been elected as the new Bulgarian patriarch, marking him as the fourth patriarch since the restoration of the autocephaly of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. He secured the position after a runoff against Gregory, following the death of Patriarch Neophyte on March 13 due to a serious illness.

Initially, none of the three metropolitan candidates managed to secure the required two-thirds majority of the 138 council delegates, leading to a second round of voting. In this decisive round, the head of the Vidin Metropolis, Daniil, narrowly defeated Bishop Grigoriy of Vratsa with a vote count of 69 to 66, with three ballots declared invalid. Daniil’s election has been seen as somewhat unexpected.

The event was notably attended by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who made his first visit to Sofia for this occasion. Some observers interpreted his presence as a sign of support for the other candidate, Metropolitan Grigoriy, perceived as a compromise choice between the Russian and non-Russian factions within the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC).

Metropolitan Daniil of Vidin, born Atanas Trendafilov Nikolov on March 2, 1972, in Smolyan, initially pursued English Philology at St. Kliment Ohridski University in 1996 before switching to Theology the following year. In 2008, he became the vicar of the Metropolitan of Neurokop and later served under the Metropolitan of the USA, Canada, and Australia, Joseph. Daniil was elected Metropolitan of Vidin in February 2018.

Daniil’s monastic journey began at the Hadjidim monastery "St. George" under the mentorship of the late Metropolitan Nathanael of Nevrokop. He continued his monastic service in the Rozhen monastery before being appointed as a vicar bishop by Metropolitan Joseph. While in the United States, he founded a monastic brotherhood and remained a spiritual mentor under Joseph.

Upon his return from the USA, Daniil took over the leadership of the Vidin Metropolitan Church in 2018 following the death of the long-serving superior, Grandfather Dometian. Daniil has maintained a scandal-free reputation, living up to the monastic standards expected of him. However, his consistent support of Russian perspectives on the Ukraine conflict has drawn some criticism.

In November 2022, following the Bulgarian National Assembly's decision to send military aid to Ukraine, Daniil published a district letter reiterating key Kremlin talking points about the war. The letter, which included a political and ideological message, mirrored the rhetoric used by Russia since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and more aggressively after the 2022 invasion.

Daniil's controversial stance was also evident in his interactions with Greek bishops regarding the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. He criticized the actions of Patriarch Bartholomew, who recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), challenging the legitimacy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church led by Metropolitan Onufriy. Daniil accused Bartholomew of exacerbating conflicts within the Orthodox community, instead of fostering peace.

Daniil's election as the Bulgarian patriarch signifies a new chapter for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, amidst a backdrop of internal and external ecclesiastical politics. His tenure is anticipated to navigate the complex interplay of religious and geopolitical influences within the church.