Putin Calls for Resuming Missile Production Following INF Treaty Exit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of production of intermediate-range missiles that were previously banned under the now-defunct treaty with the United States, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan in 1988, prohibited land-based nuclear and conventional missiles with a range of 500-5,500 km, marking a significant milestone in arms control.

The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019 citing Russian violations. Putin emphasized the need to restart production of these missiles during a meeting of Russia's National Security Council, citing the importance of ensuring Russia's security based on current threats.

Since the treaty's termination, Putin noted that Russia had refrained from producing such missiles, but pointed out that the United States had continued their production and deployed them in Europe and the Philippines for military exercises.

In response to the treaty's dissolution, the US military has advanced the development of a conventional medium-range surface-to-surface missile known as the Typhon, which includes the Tomahawk land attack missile and the Standard Missile-6. Recent tests of these systems were conducted during military exercises in the Philippines earlier this year.

The termination of the INF Treaty has contributed to the deterioration of US-Russia relations, marking a pivotal moment in arms control efforts. Currently, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the only remaining arms control pact between Washington and Moscow, limiting each country to 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers. This treaty is set to expire in 2026, raising concerns among arms control advocates about the future of nuclear disarmament dialogue.

Putin's recent statements come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine and concerns over potential nuclear threats. Earlier in June, Putin discussed Moscow's nuclear doctrine with international leaders, emphasizing Russia's readiness to use all means necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.